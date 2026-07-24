Honda rolls out 10-product lineup, pins hopes on QC3 to lift EV presence

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled a 10-product portfolio featuring ICE, flex-fuel, and electric models—highlighted by the new QC3 electric scooter—as the automaker aims to revive its lagging EV presence amid intense market competition.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday unveiled a 10-product portfolio spanning internal combustion engine (ICE), electric and flex-fuel models, as the Japanese two-wheeler maker looks to widen its presence across multiple powertrains and revive its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions in India.

The unveiling comes at a time when competition is intensifying across segments. Hero MotoCorp continues to dominate the entry-level motorcycle market, while TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto are rapidly expanding their market presence riding on the success of their electric vehicle businesses. All three manufacturers have also announced plans to introduce around a dozen new products in the domestic market over the next two to three years, further intensifying competition across ICE, EV and emerging flex-fuel segments.

Honda’s new portfolio comprises the QC3 electric scooter, ADV 160 flex-fuel adventure scooter, CB500 roadster, Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 cruisers, XR300L and XR300 Rally adventure motorcycles, along with refreshed versions of the CB350, CB350RS and CB350C. Honda, however, refused to commit to a launch timeline. “There is no date fixed,” Tsutsumu Otani, president & CEO, HMSI said, adding that pricing would be announced after a dealer meeting later in the day.

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The ICE launches are aimed at strengthening Honda’s position amid rising competition in conventional motorcycles, while the company is pinning its hopes on the newly unveiled QC3 electric scooter to gain a foothold in the country’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market—a segment where it has so far struggled to make an impact.

Reviving the EV Strategy

Honda’s first two electric scooters—the Activa e: and QC1, launched in January 2025—have failed to gain traction against offerings from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp and Ola Electric. HMSI currently sells fewer than 1,000 electric scooters a month, a fraction of the volumes clocked by market leaders.

Industry data underscores the gap. The Activa e: sold just 318 units in FY26, while the QC1 registered sales of 2,773 units. In comparison, the TVS iQube sold 367,501 units, followed by the Bajaj Chetak at 302,674 units, the Ather Rizta at 198,577 units and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida range at 148,478 units. The total e2W crossed the 1 million mark in FY26.

Honda is now banking on the QC3, which offers a claimed IDC-certified range of 151 km. However, it enters an already crowded family EV segment, where products such as the TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak and Hero Vida have already built a strong customer base.

When asked why Honda’s EV strategy had failed despite pursuing multiple technologies, Otani said “Honda already has two types of EV models. The Activa e: uses a swappable battery, while the QC1 uses a fixed battery. The QC1 is meant for limited usage and to keep the price competitive,” he said.

“Today’s newly launched model is positioned differently. It will compete in a competitive mobility segment,” he added.

Expanding Across Flex-Fuel

Honda’s entry into flex-fuel scooters also comes shortly after Hero MotoCorp launched the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, intensifying competition in another emerging segment.

Even in the entry-level motorcycle market, where Hero MotoCorp continues to dominate, Honda offered little indication of an aggressive product-led response.

Instead, Otani said the company’s priority was “not only market share or dispatches” but to “continuously increase and retain our users.”