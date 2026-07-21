JLR introduces assured buyback for Range Rover, Defender

JLR’s new buyback scheme combines guaranteed resale value with flexible financing as luxury carmakers seek to address depreciation and ownership costs.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has joined other luxury carmakers in introducing a structured buyback programme for select Range Rover, Defender and Discovery models, offering eligible customers a guaranteed future resale value of up to 55% of the vehicle’s original ex-showroom price.

Developed specifically for the Indian market, the programme seeks to provide greater financial certainty while making upgrades to newer models easier. The assured buyback value will depend on factors such as the model purchased, ownership tenure, agreed mileage limit and retailer-specific terms and conditions.

While JLR has announced an assured value of “up to 55%”, not all vehicles under the programme will qualify for the maximum percentage, with customers required to adhere to pre-agreed mileage limits and other conditions.

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The company has also bundled the scheme with enhanced financing solutions designed to offer more flexible monthly payment structures and improve affordability for buyers of eligible Range Rover, Defender and Discovery models.

JLR’s move follows similar initiatives by rival luxury brands that have increasingly relied on structured financing and residual value programmes to drive sales and reduce ownership costs.

BMW India, through its BMW 360 programme, offers an Assured Buyback of up to 70% of the ex-showroom price on some of its sedans and SUVs.



Mercedes-Benz India offers a similar residual value-based programme through Star Agility+, which focuses on lowering ownership costs. The scheme offers significantly lower lower EMIs than conventional loans through a pre-defined residual value, with customers able to choose tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months and annual mileage cap options



According to industry experts, structured buyback and residual value programmes are becoming increasingly important in the luxury car market as they reduce uncertainty around resale values and make ownership more predictable. Residual value is now a key purchase consideration for premium car buyers.

By guaranteeing future resale values and offering flexible upgrade options, such schemes lower ownership costs, reduce financing risks and encourage repeat purchases, making them an increasingly important sales tool for luxury carmakers.