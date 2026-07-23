Force Motors launches upgraded Urbania from Rs 28.7 lakh

Refreshed model brings a more powerful engine, feature-rich cabin and added safety as monthly sales average 700 units.

Force Motors has launched a upgraded iteration of the Urbania van with prices starting from Rs 28.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed Urbania gets feature upgrades and more powerful engine. The updated Urbania is available in three wheelbases and eight seating layouts, from 9+D to 16+D.

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Strong Market Demand

Launched first in 2022, the Urbania line-up more than doubled volumes last year and now averages around 700 units a month in the domestic market. Positioned in the premium shared mobility segment, it has gained traction in tour and travel, hospitality and staff transport. The model is also exported to Latin America, the Gulf and Africa, with annual production capacity increased to around 20,000 units.

Upgraded Engine

The refreshed Urbania gets a more powerful 134hp version of the Mercedes-derived 2.6-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 134 hp and features like better seating, touchscreen system and a few others. Safety features include three-point seat belts for every passenger, driver and co-driver airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) among others.

The van also gets a TFT instrument cluster, a 9-inch HD touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, navigation, HD reverse camera and Bluetooth calling, along with alloy wheels, a power-operated sliding footstep, an eight-speaker audio system and USB charging ports across all rows.

It gets the standard Force Care package, which includes i-Pulse telematics, a five-year/5 lakh km warranty, a three-year sensor warranty and three years of roadside assistance. .