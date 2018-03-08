International Women’s Day 2018: Five easy ways women can make money even when they choose to stay at home 

International Women’s Day 2018: Technological advancements have created avenues where homemakers can monetize their skills and interests in a productive and financially-rewarding way.

Financial freedom — that too from the comfort of one’s house, doing something that one particularly likes — sounds like a wonderful idea. Thanks to technology, this is entirely possible in today’s time. Financial independence is especially important for women in our society which is still trying hard to come out of a patriarchal thought process. The internet and mobile telephony revolution have made it possible for homemakers to work independently, on a flexible time schedule and from one’s home.

“Many qualified and talented women choose to focus on their family and manage their home. With technological advancements, they are now opting to monetize their professional skills, talents and creative interests in a productive and financially-rewarding way from the comfort of their homes,” says Rahul Agarwal, Director, Wealth Discovery.

Here are some areas which provide opportunities to work from home and make money at the same time:

1. Freelancing/ Blogging

There is a lot of work opportunities for freelancers and it is a great option for professionals who are experts in their respective trades and know how to ensure customer satisfaction. If you are good at any core skill such as programming, designing or possess domain expertise or creative interest in any field or subject, then you can find and choose from a lot of paid jobs. You can write articles for some magazines or newspapers from home. Many such writing opportunities give a writer payments per article written. You just need to strengthen the skills to become a good freelancer, by focusing on your core skill and the other is by marketing your talent.

Blogging is definitely one of the best ways of making money online as you get paid for writing about things you love to do most. “If you’re a passionate closet writer who wants to be published but can’t find a way to do so, make each keystroke your way to wealth by penning your own blog. Starting a blog doesn’t require extensive technical skills but it’s important that you have expertise in the field you are writing on, and from fitness to hobbies to cooking, you can write about almost anything. Once you have a sufficient following base, you can monetize it through advertisement on your blog or by writing paid reviews or sharing your views as an opinion maker or a subject matter expert,” says Agarwal.

2. Online Paid Surveying or Data Entry

Online survey jobs are in great demand these days as they are a very easy way of making money online. In these types of jobs, the person filling the survey is required to fill input for a particular product or service assigned to them by the survey company. Here, input quality matters a lot. Based on the responses by these people a company plans on what products to develop in the future and how to sell them in the market. The most important advantage of this job is that you can register to any online surveying company for free and get online surveys through your emails. There is absolutely no investment required to fill the survey. All you need is to have a proper internet connection and a computer at your place. A survey may take 10-30 minutes to complete. Usually the lengthier the survey, the more is the pay.

“Similar to online paid surveys, there are various online data entry jobs, which is an easy and convenient option for women, who are confident about the quality of their work and able to deliver work as per timelines. Some basic computer skills like using MS Office will also come in handy while starting out. Many companies are looking for online data entry professionals to fill in their information and these companies pay a good amount in return. The amount of earning will depend on your typing speed, type of data entry work, time spent etc,” informs Agarwal.

3. Affiliate/Reseller Online Marketing

Affiliate marketing is good for people who have an inherent penchant for sales and are good with words and have affable communication skills. An affiliate is a person who gets a commission for promoting and selling a product, whether on his website or through any other e-commerce platform such as Flipkart, Amazon etc. You don’t have to own the product. All you need to do is to sign up with retailers for an affiliate program and promote their products on your personal website or through your own social media profile to make decent money. You can start promoting affiliate links in Facebook groups, online forums, and write product reviews on LinkedIn, Quora or other social media platforms.

4. Online Videos on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram etc.

Small videos or vlogs are extremely popular these days. If one is creative and can come up with interesting videos, it has become very easy to monetize it through video platforms such as Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram, among others. This option is particularly feasible for people who are tech-savvy, have a creative bent of mind and are passionate about making different kinds of videos. As per current trends, fashion, music and comedy are three areas which generate the most amount of traffic and hence revenue for videos. Earnings through these channels are mainly from display ads that are prominently featured on popular videos.

5. Online Trading/Investing

Although this option sounds a little more difficult, it can be the most lucrative option for women as they manage the daily expenses of their homes deftly, negotiate with vendors to get the best value and they can understand the art of trading and investing. To get more exposure to the financial markets, this is an easy option to consider. One just has to open a trading and demat account with a broker and then start buying selling or investing based on one’s own risk appetite and financial means.

“For people who are new to the financial markets, the first step is to spend some time and get exposure. Plenty of tutorials are available for free on the internet which guide people how to manage their finances and trade or invest online. Once necessary knowledge base is gained, the next step is to open a trading/demat account and start trading in very small quantities just to get the feel of the market. With time and experience, traders are able to make their own decisions and can come up with profitable strategies. Trading can be done in stocks, commodities, foreign exchange etc. For beginners, trading/investing in stocks is the preferable route,” says Agarwal.