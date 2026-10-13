A taxpayer who received Rs 3.97 crore as interest on enhanced compensation for the compulsory acquisition of his agricultural land has won relief before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in Delhi.

The case raises an important question for landowners – should interest awarded as part of enhanced compensation be treated as part of the compensation itself or taxed separately as income from other sources?

In its September 21, 2026 order in the case of ‘Rakesh vs Income Tax Officer, Gurugram’, the Delhi Bench of the ITAT allowed the taxpayer’s appeal. The tribunal adopted the reasoning in an earlier decision involving the tax treatment of interest received under Section 28 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894.

The amount at the centre of the dispute was substantial. The taxpayer received enhanced compensation of Rs 6.86 crore from the Haryana Urban Development Authority after the compulsory acquisition of his agricultural land. This included Rs 3.97 crore as interest under Section 28 of the Land Acquisition Act. Tax deducted at source on the interest amounted to Rs 39.75 lakh.

The taxpayer claimed that the interest formed part of the enhanced compensation and was eligible for exemption under Section 10(37) of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The tax department took a different view on the treatment of such interest.

Why was the interest under tax scrutiny?

The dispute was not simply about whether the taxpayer had received the money. It concerned how the receipt should be classified under the Income-tax Act.

The taxpayer argued that interest awarded under Section 28 of the Land Acquisition Act was linked to the enhanced value of the acquired land. He relied on the Supreme Court’s decision in ‘CIT vs Ghanshyam HUF’, which treated interest under Section 28 as an accretion to the value of the land and part of enhanced compensation.

His case was that the amount should not be separated from the compensation and taxed under the head Income from Other Sources.

The tax department relied on the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision in ‘Mahender Pal Narang vs CBDT’. It argued that interest received on compensation or enhanced compensation should be taxed under the amended provisions of the Income-tax Act.

The disagreement reflects a wider legal debate over the treatment of interest received by landowners after compulsory acquisition. The answer can depend on the nature of the payment, the provisions involved and the judicial precedents applicable to the case.

Section 28 interest versus Section 34 interest

An important part of the taxpayer’s argument was the distinction between interest awarded under Sections 28 and 34 of the Land Acquisition Act.

Interest under Section 28 is associated with an increase in the compensation awarded for the acquired land. The taxpayer argued that it was therefore part of the enhanced compensation.

Section 34 interest, by contrast, is generally associated with a delay in paying compensation after the amount has been determined.

The distinction matters because the legal character of a receipt can affect how it is taxed. The taxpayer relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Ghanshyam HUF to support his position that interest under Section 28 should be treated as part of enhanced compensation.

The tribunal adopted the reasoning of its earlier decision in ‘Pawan Kumar vs PCIT’, which had considered a similar dispute.

What did the ITAT say?

The Delhi Bench allowed the appeal by adopting the reasoning in ‘Pawan Kumar’. That decision dealt with the circumstances in which the tax department could revise an assessment under Section 263 of the Income-tax Act.

The earlier ruling held that where the assessing officer had examined a taxpayer’s claim and accepted one of the legally possible views on a debatable issue, the assessment could not automatically be treated as erroneous merely because the department preferred another interpretation.

The reasoning also addressed the department’s reliance on an audit objection. It held that an audit objection, by itself, was not enough to establish that an assessment order was erroneous and prejudicial to the interests of the Revenue.

The ITAT applied that reasoning while allowing Rakesh’s appeal.

However, the ruling should be read in the context of the legal issue and the reasoning adopted by the tribunal. It should not be interpreted as a blanket declaration that all interest received on compensation for acquired land is tax-free.

What does the ruling mean for landowners?

The order is relevant to people who have received enhanced compensation after the compulsory acquisition of agricultural land, particularly where the award includes a substantial interest component.

Such taxpayers should examine the award carefully. They need to identify whether the amount was awarded under Section 28 or Section 34 of the Land Acquisition Act and consider the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act.

Section 10(37) provides an exemption for qualifying capital gains arising from the compulsory acquisition of agricultural land, subject to its conditions. The nature of the land, the circumstances of acquisition and the legal character of the receipt are therefore important.

Taxpayers should not assume that the deduction of tax at source settles the final tax treatment. Equally, they should not assume that the ITAT order automatically entitles them to a refund or exemption. The applicability of the ruling will depend on the facts of each case and the relevant legal provisions.

A word of caution: The order’s opening paragraph describes an appeal against a CIT(A) order involving reassessment proceedings under Sections 147 and 144B. However, the reasoning reproduced in the order discusses revisionary proceedings under Section 263 and adopts the reasoning in ‘Pawan Kumar’. This procedural inconsistency should be checked against the certified order or confirmed with the taxpayer’s counsel before publication.

The broader takeaway is that the tax treatment of interest on land acquisition compensation cannot be determined by looking at the label alone. The nature of the payment, the statutory provisions and the applicable court and tribunal rulings all matter.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal order in the specific case discussed. The ruling should not be interpreted as a blanket exemption from tax on all interest received on land acquisition compensation. Tax treatment depends on the nature of the payment, the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act and the facts of each case. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional for advice on their individual circumstances.

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