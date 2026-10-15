India may have missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but its football federation could still benefit from the tournament’s commercial success. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) could receive $25 million (around ₹237 crore) over the next four years if a proposed increase in FIFA’s development funding is approved.

According to the Associated Press, FIFA plans to raise its development fund for the next four-year cycle to $6.35 billion, including a proposed $25 million allocation for each of its 211 member associations. The amount would be more than double the funding previously available to national federations, which received $10 million over a four-year period.

How FIFA’s proposed ₹237-crore funding boost would work

FIFA president Gianni Infantino outlined the proposal in a letter to the heads of the six continental confederations on September 28. The plan is expected to be taken up by the FIFA Council in December before being put to a vote at the organisation’s congress in March.

The proposed increase comes as FIFA looks to channel more of the financial gains from its expanded 48-team World Cup into football development worldwide. The governing body is expected to draw on financial reserves strengthened by the tournament’s commercial performance to increase investment across its 211 member associations, continental confederations and other stakeholders.

Infantino said in the letter that FIFA’s financial success should benefit its member associations and support football’s development around the world.

Why the proposal matters for Infantino’s re-election

The funding proposal comes ahead of the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March 18 next year at the organisation’s 77th Congress in Rabat, Morocco. Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016, is seeking another term.

He has faced criticism over a controversial private-investment plan for the World Cup, which was scrapped within days of being announced in July. The proposal had prompted European football leaders to explore finding a candidate to challenge him.

The proposed development fund increase could strengthen FIFA’s pitch to member associations by directing more money towards football development globally.

For Indian football, the allocation could provide a significant funding boost. However, the ₹237-crore figure remains contingent on approval of FIFA’s proposal; it is not yet a confirmed payment to the AIFF.