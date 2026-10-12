Fixed deposits offered by non-banking financial companies and small finance banks could become more attractive after the Reserve Bank of India’s latest repo rate hike. But savers should not rush to lock in their entire corpus for the long term. Spreading investments across different tenures may help them benefit if deposit rates rise further in the coming months.

Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance have already revised their fixed deposit rates. Bajaj Finance increased rates by 15 to 40 basis points across tenures of 12 to 60 months, effective October 7, 2026. Shriram Finance’s revised rates came into effect on October 11.

For regular depositors, Bajaj Finance now offers up to 7.75% a year on deposits with tenures of 31 to 60 months. The earlier rate for these tenures was 7.40%. Its one-year rate has risen to 6.80% from 6.60%. Senior citizens can earn up to 8.15% on deposits with tenures of 31 to 60 months.

Shriram Finance offers up to 7.85% a year on cumulative deposits with tenures of 36 to 60 months. Senior citizens are eligible for an additional 0.50 percentage point, subject to the scheme’s terms.

NBFC Tenure for highest rate Regular depositors Senior citizens Bajaj Finance 31–60 months 7.75% 8.15% Shriram Finance 36–60 months Up to 7.85% Up to 8.35%*

*Shriram Finance offers an additional 0.50 percentage point to eligible senior citizens. Rates are per annum. Bajaj Finance’s revised rates took effect on October 7, 2026, and Shriram Finance’s on October 11, 2026.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% on October 7. It also changed its policy stance to calibrated tightening. The move has renewed expectations of higher deposit rates, although banks and finance companies do not necessarily pass on a repo rate change immediately or by the same amount.

Should you wait for FD rates to rise further?

The latest rate revisions may be an early sign of a change in the deposit-rate cycle. However, savers should avoid making a decision based only on expectations of another rate hike. Future policy decisions will depend on inflation, economic conditions and the RBI’s assessment.

A staggered deposit strategy can offer flexibility in this situation. Instead of investing the entire amount in a single long-term FD, investors can divide it across one-year, two-year and three-year deposits.

When a shorter-tenure deposit matures, the investor can reinvest the money at the prevailing rate. Meanwhile, the remaining deposits continue to earn the rates already locked in. This approach reduces the risk of committing the entire corpus just before rates rise further.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, recommends spreading deposits across different tenures to retain flexibility when rates are moving up.

If rates rise further, investors can consider locking in a larger share of their money for longer periods when the rates offered become attractive. But if rates do not rise as expected, a laddered portfolio also avoids putting the entire corpus at the mercy of one rate decision.

Small finance banks are offering competitive rates too

Some small finance banks are offering attractive rates on selected tenures. Suryoday Small Finance Bank, for instance, has been offering 8.25% on five-year deposits, while DCB Bank has offered 7.50% for five years. Rates and eligibility conditions can change, so depositors should check the latest rate cards before investing.

Banks also offer special-tenure deposits that may pay more than their standard FDs. However, some such schemes do not permit premature withdrawal. This can be a problem if the investor needs the money before maturity.

Senior citizens, particularly those who depend on FD interest for regular expenses, should avoid committing their entire retirement corpus to a single special scheme. A combination of deposits with different maturity dates can help balance income needs and liquidity.

What about NBFCs offering even higher rates?

Some company deposits offer higher returns than those available from banks or larger NBFCs. Muthoot Capital Services, for example, has been listed as offering rates of up to 8.95% for a three-year cumulative deposit. Investors must check the applicable rate, tenure, deposit plan and current terms before relying on this figure.

A higher interest rate does not automatically make a deposit a better choice. Company deposits carry credit risk, and investors need to assess the financial strength and credit rating of the issuer. They should also review the terms governing premature withdrawal and repayment.

ALSO READ Do fixed deposits still deserve a place in your portfolio in 2026?

Bank FDs and NBFC FDs do not have the same protection

One of the most important differences is deposit insurance. Eligible deposits held with insured banks are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest, subject to the applicable rules.

Deposits accepted by NBFCs are not covered by DICGC deposit insurance. An NBFC FD offering a higher rate therefore does not provide the same deposit-insurance protection as an eligible bank deposit.

Investors should not choose an NBFC FD only because its rate is higher. They should examine the issuer’s credit rating, financial position, repayment record, tenure and withdrawal conditions. A credit rating is a useful risk indicator, but it is not a guarantee against default.

Should you break an existing FD to invest at a higher rate?

Usually, investors should calculate the actual benefit before breaking an existing FD to move to a new one. A premature-withdrawal penalty and a lower interest rate applied to the period already completed can offset the benefit of earning a slightly higher rate.

For instance, a rate difference of 25 basis points may look attractive, but the gain could be small compared with the cost of breaking the existing deposit. Investors should compare the revised maturity value of the existing FD with the expected return from the new deposit after accounting for penalties and applicable taxes.

Those who have surplus money to invest may consider splitting it across different tenures rather than disturbing existing deposits unnecessarily.

The takeaway: Higher FD rates could benefit savers if the rate cycle turns upward, but the decision should not be based on interest rates alone. Tenure, liquidity, premature-withdrawal rules, credit risk and deposit insurance all matter. A staggered approach can help investors retain flexibility while avoiding an all-or-nothing bet on the next RBI move.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. FD rates and terms may change and can vary by tenure, deposit amount and depositor category. Check the latest terms with the bank or finance company before investing.

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