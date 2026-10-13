The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday deferred the rollout of merchant discount rate (MDR) on select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions until after Diwali, providing relief to merchants during the peak festive shopping season. The new implementation date will be announced separately.

“The UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions shall be implemented immediately post Diwali at a date to be notified separately,” NPCI said in a statement.

The decision comes amid uncertainty over the rollout of the new MDR framework, which was scheduled to take effect on October 15.

In its FAQs issued on September 15, NPCI had said the timeline would give acquiring banks, payment aggregators, fintech applications and corporate accounting platforms adequate time to upgrade their software and billing systems.

Under the proposed framework, an MDR of 0.4% will apply to eligible P2M UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, subject to a cap of Rs 300 per transaction. Person-to-person transactions and payments to small merchants will continue to attract zero MDR.

The revenue generated through MDR is intended to fund investments in cybersecurity infrastructure, AI-driven fraud detection and encryption upgrades, among other measures.

An industry source said the MDR rate would remain unchanged when the framework is implemented after Diwali.

Retailers welcomed the deferment, saying the original deadline would have disrupted operations during the busiest shopping period of the year.

“The festive quarter is the single most important trading window for apparel retail. UPI has become the default payment mode at the store counter, and any change in the cost of accepting it directly affects checkout practices, reconciliation and consumer experience,” said Santosh Katariya, president of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI).

He said introducing the charge in the middle of the festive season would have forced retailers to reconfigure billing and accounting systems and brief store staff when customer footfall was at its peak. “Deferment avoids this and gives the trade time to prepare,” Katariya said.

Kunal Jhunjhunwala, founder of Airpay, said the additional time would help merchants, particularly those handling high-value transactions, understand the new charges and prepare their systems in consultation with payment partners.

“As the new date approaches, clear communication across banks and payment providers will help merchants and customers move through this transition with confidence,” he said.

Siddharth Mehta, co-founder and chief operating officer of Kiwi, said implementing the framework on October 15 could have created unnecessary uncertainty during the busiest shopping season.

“The long-term sustainability of UPI is important, but so is getting the transition right,” he said.