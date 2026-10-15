The Union Cabinet approved a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) of 78 days’ wages for 11.40 lakh eligible railway employees on Wednesday for the financial year 2025-26.

The government is going to pay Rs 2,009.61 crore as part of the railway bonus.

The government notification states that each eligible employee is entitled to get up to Rs 17,951. Every year, PLB is paid to eligible railway employees prior to the Durga Puja/Dusshera holidays.

“The above amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial staff and other Group ‘C staff,” according to the Ministry of Railways.

According to the government, the bonus honours the railway’s performance in 2025–2026, when the nation’s transporter carried about 7.41 billion individuals and loaded a record 1,670 million tonnes of freight. The PLB payout serves as an incentive for railway employees to strive for better railway performance.

The Cabinet authorised a 78-day bonus of Rs 1,865.68 crore for about 10.91 lakh railway employees in September 2025. It authorised the same 78-day payout of Rs 2,028.57 crore in October 2024. Under the current computation ceiling of Rs 7,000 per month, the maximum payout has stayed at Rs 17,951. The railway bonus is calculated using 78 days’ wages, with a monthly wage cap of Rs 7,000.

“Where wages’ exceed Rs 7000/- per month, Productivity Linked Bonus will be calculated as if the ‘wages’ are Rs 7000/- p.m. Other conditions of eligibility, method of calculation of wages, etc., as prescribed in this Ministry’s instructions and clarifications issued from time to time, shall remain unchanged,” said the Ministry in a notification dated 14th October.

Additionally, it has been decided that eligible employees may receive Rs 17,951/-for the Productivity Linked Bonus for the fiscal year 2025–2026 if they were not suspended, had not quit their jobs, retired, or expired during that period, or were on leave and their leave salary was not less than their average pay.

The Ministry states that all eligible non-gazetted railway employees shall get their PLB for the fiscal year 2025–2026 in the same mode as payment of salary, on priority basis.