Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent remarks have brought capital gains tax back into focus ahead of the next Union Budget. Here is how the tax works across asset classes, what has changed in recent years and what investors want the government to reconsider.

If you invest in mutual funds, buy shares, own gold or have invested in property, there is one question you will face when you sell these assets at a profit. How much tax will you have to pay?

The answer depends on what you own, how long you have held it and, in some cases, how you bought it. A person selling shares of an Indian company may pay a different tax rate from someone selling US stocks. The rules can also differ for physical gold, gold exchange-traded funds, debt mutual funds and property.

Capital gains tax has become an important part of this decision. Investors have to consider not just how much an investment may earn, but also how much of that profit they will retain after tax.

The subject has returned to the spotlight after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about long-term capital gains tax, securities transaction tax and taxation across asset classes at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on October 13. Her remarks came as preparations for the next Union Budget are expected to gather pace. She did not announce any tax cut or promise relief. The government has yet to make any formal announcement on changes to these taxes.

For investors, this is a good time to understand the rules as they stand today. The tax treatment has changed considerably over the years, with the July 2024 Budget bringing one of the biggest changes to capital gains taxation.

What is long-term capital gains tax?

Capital gains tax is the tax you pay on the profit made when you sell a capital asset. The asset could be shares, mutual fund units, gold or a house.

Suppose you buy shares for Rs 2 lakh and sell them for Rs 3 lakh. Your capital gain is Rs 1 lakh, before adjusting for eligible expenses and other applicable provisions. The tax is calculated on the gain, not on the entire sale value.

Capital gains are divided into two categories: short-term capital gains, or STCG, and long-term capital gains, or LTCG.

The distinction depends on how long you hold the asset before selling it. The holding period is not the same for every asset. Listed shares and equity mutual funds generally qualify as long-term investments after 12 months. Physical gold and property generally require a holding period of 24 months.

The tax rate also varies. Some long-term gains qualify for a special tax rate and an annual exemption. Others are taxed at 12.5% without indexation. Short-term gains may be taxed at a special rate or at the investor’s applicable income tax slab rate.

This is why investors should not assume that every investment held for a few years receives the same tax treatment.

LTCG tax across asset classes: What are the rules now?

The following table explains the broad tax treatment for a resident individual investing in these assets for personal investment purposes. It covers the rules applicable to transfers made on or after July 23, 2024, unless stated otherwise.

Asset class When does it qualify as long-term? LTCG tax rate Important condition Listed Indian equity shares More than 12 months 12.5% Annual exemption of Rs 1.25 lakh on eligible gains under Section 112A. STT conditions apply. Equity-oriented mutual funds More than 12 months 12.5% The Rs 1.25 lakh annual exemption applies to eligible gains under Section 112A. Listed equity ETFs More than 12 months Generally 12.5% The exact treatment depends on the nature of the ETF and the applicable provisions. US stocks and other foreign shares More than 24 months Generally 12.5% The Indian listed-equity exemption of Rs 1.25 lakh does not apply. Physical gold and silver More than 24 months 12.5% No general Rs 1.25 lakh exemption or indexation benefit. Gold and silver ETFs Generally more than 12 months if covered as listed securities Generally 12.5% Confirm the instrument’s classification and applicable provisions. Residential property and land More than 24 months 12.5% Eligible resident individuals and HUFs may choose the old 20% rate with indexation for property acquired before July 23, 2024, if the old-law tax is lower. Unlisted shares More than 24 months Generally 12.5% The special listed-equity exemption does not apply. Debt mutual funds acquired on or after April 1, 2023, and covered by Section 50AA No long-term benefit under the special rule Taxed at the applicable slab rate The gain is deemed to be short-term irrespective of the holding period. Other debt funds and bonds Depends on the instrument and acquisition date May be 12.5% or the applicable slab rate Unlisted bonds and debentures and certain specified investments have special rules.

The biggest takeaway is that 12.5% is now the general LTCG rate for many assets, but the tax system is not completely uniform. Listed Indian equities have a special annual exemption. Foreign stocks do not get that benefit. Some debt mutual funds are taxed at the investor’s slab rate irrespective of how long they are held. Property has a separate transitional relief.

Let’s look at what these rules mean for investors in each asset class.

1. Indian shares and equity mutual funds: Tax applies above Rs 1.25 lakh

Listed Indian shares and equity-oriented mutual funds receive special treatment under Section 112A of the Income-tax Act, subject to the applicable conditions.

If you sell eligible listed shares or equity mutual fund units after holding them for more than 12 months, the gain is treated as long-term. The tax rate is 12.5% on the aggregate eligible LTCG exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year.

For example, suppose you sell shares and equity mutual fund units and make total eligible long-term gains of Rs 2 lakh in a financial year. Your taxable gain under this provision would be Rs 75,000 after deducting the annual exemption of Rs 1.25 lakh.

At 12.5%, the basic tax would be Rs 9,375, before any applicable surcharge and cess.

The exemption is an annual limit across eligible gains, not a separate Rs 1.25 lakh limit for every share or mutual fund. It also does not mean that all capital gains of up to Rs 1.25 lakh from every asset class are tax-free.

For the concessional rate, STT must be paid on the transfer. In the case of equity shares, STT must generally also have been paid at acquisition, subject to specified exceptions.

What happens if you sell the shares within 12 months? Eligible short-term gains are taxed at 20% under Section 111A. This rate was increased from 15% in the July 2024 Budget.

What about gains from equity mutual funds?

The same broad LTCG and STCG rates apply to eligible equity-oriented mutual funds. But investors should distinguish these from debt funds and certain other mutual fund categories.

The name of a mutual fund is not enough to determine its tax treatment. The fund’s actual classification and the provisions applicable to it matter.

For example, a person investing in an equity-oriented fund may qualify for the Rs 1.25 lakh annual exemption on eligible long-term gains. An investor in a debt fund covered by Section 50AA cannot claim the same treatment simply because the investment has been held for several years.

This difference matters when investors compare returns across mutual fund categories.

2. US stocks: Why Indian investors do not get the same exemption

Many Indian investors now invest in US stocks to diversify their portfolios. They may own shares of companies such as Apple, Microsoft or Nvidia. But the tax treatment is not the same as that of listed Indian shares.

For Indian tax purposes, shares listed on a foreign exchange generally do not qualify as listed equity shares on a recognised stock exchange in India for the special Section 112A treatment.

As a result, the holding period for a long-term gain is generally more than 24 months. If the shares are sold within 24 months, the gain is generally treated as short-term and taxed at the investor’s applicable slab rate.

If they are sold after 24 months, the gain is generally taxed at 12.5% without indexation. The Rs 1.25 lakh annual exemption available for eligible Indian listed equity gains does not apply.

Consider an investor who makes a long-term gain of Rs 2 lakh on US stocks. Unlike an investor with the same amount of eligible gains from Indian listed shares, the investor generally cannot deduct Rs 1.25 lakh from the foreign-stock gain before applying the 12.5% rate.

At the basic rate, the tax would be Rs 25,000 before surcharge and cess, subject to the applicable rules.

There is another point to remember. US stocks are held in dollars, but the Indian tax calculation must follow the applicable rules for converting foreign-currency transactions into rupees. The investor should not simply use the dollar gain and apply the Indian tax rate to it.

Investors should also check foreign asset reporting requirements and any applicable foreign tax credit provisions separately. These issues can affect the final tax position, even though they do not change the basic distinction between Indian listed equity and foreign shares.

3. Physical gold and gold ETFs: Same asset, different tax treatment

Gold is an important part of many Indian households’ savings. People buy jewellery, coins and bars for personal use, while investors increasingly use gold ETFs to gain exposure to the metal.

However, physical gold and gold ETFs do not necessarily follow the same holding-period rules.

Physical gold generally qualifies as a long-term asset when held for more than 24 months. Long-term gains are taxed at 12.5% without indexation under the rules applicable to transfers made on or after July 23, 2024.

Gold ETFs are market-linked securities. Where the units fall under the applicable listed-security rules, the long-term holding period is generally more than 12 months. The exact treatment should be checked against the instrument’s classification and the relevant tax provisions.

The difference can matter to investors who are deciding whether to buy physical gold or use an exchange-traded product.

Suppose an investor buys physical gold for Rs 5 lakh and sells it after three years for Rs 7 lakh. The capital gain is Rs 2 lakh before eligible expenses and other adjustments. At 12.5%, the basic LTCG tax would be Rs 25,000 before surcharge and cess.

The investor cannot generally adjust the purchase price for inflation through indexation under the new rules. This is an important change from the earlier tax regime.

For gold ETFs, the holding period and classification must be checked separately. Investors should not automatically apply the physical-gold rules to every gold-linked investment.

5. Property: The end of indexation was a major change, but there is a relief for older purchases

Property taxation saw one of the biggest changes in the July 2024 Budget.

Before the change, long-term gains from property were generally taxed at 20% after indexation. Indexation adjusted the purchase cost for inflation, reducing the gain on which tax was calculated.

From July 23, 2024, the general LTCG rate for property was reduced to 12.5%, but indexation was removed.

For some property owners, the lower rate can be beneficial. For others, losing indexation can increase the tax burden, particularly if the property was purchased many years ago and its price has risen substantially.

The government subsequently retained a limited relief for resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families. If they sell land or a building acquired before July 23, 2024, they can compare the tax under the new regime with the tax under the old regime, which allowed 20% tax with indexation. They can choose the lower tax liability under the applicable transitional provision.

This protection is not a blanket return of indexation. It is a specific relief for eligible older property purchases.

For property acquired on or after July 23, 2024, the general LTCG rate is 12.5% without indexation, subject to the applicable provisions.

For example, if an eligible property owner has a long-term gain of Rs 50 lakh under the new calculation, the basic tax at 12.5% would be Rs 6.25 lakh before surcharge and cess. If the property was acquired before the cut-off date, the owner should also calculate the liability under the old indexed regime to check whether the transitional relief is beneficial.

The sale of property may also qualify for exemptions if the seller reinvests the capital gains or sale proceeds in another eligible asset, subject to conditions under provisions such as Sections 54 and 54F. These exemptions are separate from the tax rate itself.

5. Debt mutual funds: Why a long holding period may not help

Debt mutual funds have a different tax treatment from equity-oriented mutual funds.

For debt mutual fund units covered by Section 50AA and acquired on or after April 1, 2023, the gains are treated as short-term capital gains irrespective of how long the investor holds them. They are taxed at the applicable income tax slab rate.

This means that an investor cannot assume that holding such a fund for three, five or even ten years will automatically qualify the gain for the 12.5% LTCG rate.

The provision covers specified mutual funds under the applicable definition, including funds that meet the prescribed debt and money-market investment conditions. The exact classification should be checked for the relevant fund and acquisition date.

This rule is particularly important for investors who compare debt funds with bank fixed deposits. The tax treatment can differ, and the return comparison should account for the investor’s tax slab as well as the product’s risks and liquidity.

Not every debt-oriented investment follows exactly the same rule. Older investments and certain other funds or securities may be governed by different provisions. The acquisition date and legal classification matter.

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6. Unlisted shares, bonds and other investments

Unlisted shares generally qualify as long-term assets after a holding period of more than 24 months. Long-term gains are generally taxed at 12.5% without indexation. They do not qualify for the Rs 1.25 lakh annual exemption available to eligible gains under Section 112A.

Listed bonds and debentures may qualify for long-term treatment after more than 12 months under the revised holding-period framework. Their tax treatment depends on the type of security and the applicable provisions.

Unlisted bonds and debentures, market-linked debentures and certain specified investments are subject to special rules. Some gains may be treated as short-term irrespective of the holding period.

This is another reason why the tax rate cannot be understood in isolation. Investors must first identify the asset and determine whether it qualifies as a long-term capital asset under the relevant law. Only then can they establish the applicable rate.

How has LTCG tax changed over the years?

The current capital gains tax structure is the result of several changes made by successive Budgets. The July 2024 changes were significant, but the debate over how gains should be taxed across asset classes has been going on for years.

2018: LTCG tax returns on listed equities

Before 2018, long-term capital gains from eligible listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds were exempt from tax, subject to the applicable conditions.

The Union Budget 2018 reintroduced LTCG tax on these investments. Gains above Rs 1 lakh in a financial year were taxed at 10% under Section 112A, provided the required STT conditions were met.

The government also introduced a grandfathering provision for gains accrued up to January 31, 2018. This protected eligible gains on investments purchased before that date through a special cost calculation.

The move marked a major change for equity investors who had become accustomed to tax-free long-term gains.

2019 to 2023: Different assets continued to follow different rules

Over the following years, capital gains taxation continued to vary across asset classes.

Eligible listed equity gains were taxed at 10% above the annual exemption of Rs 1 lakh. Property and several other assets generally faced a 20% LTCG rate with indexation. The holding period also varied depending on the asset.

Debt mutual funds underwent another important change in 2023. Gains from specified debt-oriented mutual funds acquired on or after April 1, 2023, became taxable at the investor’s applicable slab rate, irrespective of the holding period.

This reduced the tax advantage that some investors had enjoyed by holding debt funds for the long term.

July 2024: LTCG rises to 12.5%, exemption increases to Rs 1.25 lakh

The Union Budget 2024 brought a broad restructuring of capital gains taxation.

The government increased the LTCG rate on eligible listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds from 10% to 12.5%. At the same time, it raised the annual exemption from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh.

The short-term capital gains tax rate on eligible equity investments also increased from 15% to 20%.

For many other assets, the government reduced the general LTCG rate from 20% to 12.5%, while removing indexation. It also simplified holding periods, moving towards a 12-month period for listed securities and a 24-month period for most other assets.

The government said the changes were intended to simplify and rationalise capital gains taxation. But the impact differed from one investor to another because the removal of indexation could increase the taxable gain on assets that had been held for many years.

2025 and 2026: What happened after the big change?

The Union Budget 2025 did not reverse the main LTCG changes introduced in July 2024. The 12.5% rate, the Rs 1.25 lakh annual exemption for eligible listed equity gains and the broad removal of indexation continued.

The Union Budget 2026 also did not announce a general rollback of the LTCG regime. It raised STT on certain derivatives transactions, bringing the cost of trading back into focus for market participants.

STT and LTCG tax are different. STT is levied on specified securities transactions, while LTCG tax applies to eligible profits when an asset is sold. An investor may have to account for both, depending on the transaction.

The debate has therefore widened beyond the headline LTCG rate. Investors and market participants are also asking whether the overall tax burden on market investments is becoming too high and whether the rules should be made more consistent across assets.

What are investors asking the government to change?

The latest discussion has revived several demands. These are expectations and proposals, not announced government decisions.

1. Roll back the LTCG tax on equities

One demand is to reduce the 12.5% tax rate on eligible long-term equity gains or restore the earlier 10% rate.

SBI Research has also recommended abolishing LTCG tax on equities, arguing that the move could help encourage long-term investment in Indian markets and support domestic capital formation.

Supporters of this view argue that long-term investors should be encouraged to stay invested rather than face a higher tax burden when they sell their holdings.

The counterpoint is that LTCG tax is an important source of government revenue. Any reduction would have to be assessed against the potential impact on the Budget and the wider tax system.

2. Reduce or remove STT

Another demand is to reduce or remove STT, particularly after the increase in the tax on certain derivatives transactions in Budget 2026.

Market participants argue that STT adds to transaction costs. But a change in STT would not automatically mean a reduction in LTCG tax. They are separate levies and need separate policy decisions.

3. Bring greater consistency across asset classes

Investors also want a tax structure that is easier to understand and compare.

For example, eligible gains on Indian listed equities qualify for the Rs 1.25 lakh annual exemption, while long-term gains on US stocks and physical gold do not receive the same benefit.

Similarly, eligible equity mutual funds receive special treatment, while specified debt mutual funds acquired on or after April 1, 2023, are taxed at slab rates irrespective of how long they are held.

Some investors would like the government to review these differences and make the system more consistent. However, equal treatment does not necessarily mean that every asset must carry exactly the same rate. The government may choose to retain different rules based on the nature of the investment, the policy objective and the revenue implications.

4. Review the removal of indexation

The removal of indexation on most assets has also remained a concern, particularly for property owners and investors who have held assets for many years.

Indexation adjusted the acquisition cost for inflation. Without it, the taxable gain can be larger even if the real increase in the asset’s value is more modest.

The government has provided a limited safeguard for eligible older property purchases. But investors may still want a broader review of how inflation affects gains on assets held over long periods.

Will the next Budget bring LTCG tax relief?

There is renewed interest in this question, but investors should be careful not to read a policy announcement into the Finance Minister’s recent remarks.

Sitharaman’s comments have brought LTCG, STT and the taxation of different asset classes into the Budget discussion. They do not amount to a commitment to cut taxes or change the existing rules.

The next Budget will have to balance several considerations. Lower taxes could improve post-tax returns for some investors and potentially support market participation. At the same time, the government has to consider revenue requirements, the distribution of tax benefits and the wider economic impact of any changes.

There is also a difference between simplifying the tax system and reducing the tax burden. The government could retain the broad rates while changing exemptions or holding-period rules. It could also choose to leave the regime unchanged.

For now, investors should calculate their returns using the rules currently in force rather than assume that relief will arrive in the next Budget.

What should investors keep in mind?

The first step is to understand the asset being sold. The tax rules for Indian listed shares are not the same as those for foreign shares, physical gold, property or debt mutual funds.

The second is to check the holding period and acquisition date. These can determine whether the gain is long-term or short-term and whether a special provision applies.

The third is to calculate the tax on the actual taxable gain, after accounting for eligible costs and any available exemption or reinvestment relief. Investors should also account for surcharge and cess where applicable.

Finally, tax should be one part of the investment decision, not the only consideration. An investment that offers a lower tax rate is not necessarily better than one that fits an investor’s financial goals, time horizon and risk appetite.

The debate over LTCG tax is likely to continue as Budget preparations progress. But until the government announces a change, the existing rules remain the basis for calculating tax on investment gains.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as tax or investment advice. Capital gains tax rules may vary depending on the nature of the asset, its holding period, acquisition date and applicable tax provisions. Investors should consult a qualified tax professional before making tax-related decisions.

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