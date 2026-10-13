Buying a flat or apartment can be one of your biggest personal finance decisions, but what happens if you have paid the entire amount to the seller, taken possession of the property, and even started living in it, but have not registered the sale deed yet?

In such cases, this means a simple meaning that the seller or builder remains the legal owner of the flat under Indian property law.

A buyer may be left in a difficult legal situation by an unregistered sale deed since the buyer would lose several rights over the property despite having no legal ownership rights to the flat.

The situation can also become more complicated if the seller dies, the property is claimed by legal heirs, or the same flat is sold to someone else.

So, if you have purchased a flat but never registered the sale deed, what rights do you legally have, and which rights remain legally unavailable to you?

Bought a flat but the sale deed is unregistered? Know your rights

If a buyer has entered into an agreement for sale, without the agreement itself conveying and transferring title to the flat, then the buyer does not get title to his/her flat.

The buyer only has the right to buy the flat but would not be deemed to have purchased the flat.

In case a buyer has entered into a sale deed but has not registered the sale deed for the flat, then the title of the buyer to the flat is incomplete.

If a seller has signed and refuses to register the Sale Deed, the buyer can adopt due legal proceedings, including lodging the Sale Deed for registration with the concerned Sub-Registrar of Assurances and seeking orders for issuing summons to the seller to attend the office of such Sub-Registrar of Assurances to register the Sale Deed.

Flat Sale Deed unregistered: How can buyers protect their rights?

“If the seller, after executing the sale deed and receiving the entire consideration from the buyer and putting the buyer in possession of the flat, dies prior to registration of the sale deed, then the buyer can enforce such a document against the legal heirs (to whom the seller has bequeathed the flat under a will or, if the seller has died without a will, then all legal heirs) of the seller,” said Harsh Parikh, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

Such legal heirs would be required to come and complete the transaction by executing and registering the sale deed in favour of the buyer.

Sale Deed not registered? Know the legal and financial Risks

Without a registered document, the buyer’s title to the property is incomplete.

The buyer and seller have 4 months from the date of execution of the sale deed to complete the registration formalities.

“If the 4 months elapse, then the buyer can approach the Sub-Registrar and show just cause for the delay, and the Sub-Registrar may permit registration, provided that not more than 8 months have elapsed since the date of execution of the Sale Deed,” according to Parikh.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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