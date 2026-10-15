Odisha has launched 53 industrial projects involving investments of Rs 39,383 crore across 14 districts, with the projects expected to generate more than 42,000 jobs. The projects involve 46 companies and were inaugurated or saw their foundation stones laid at a ceremony in the Kalinganagar industrial belt of Jajpur district. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the projects on Wednesday (October 14).

The 53 projects cover Angul, Bargarh, Balasore, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

They span a wide range of sectors, including- steel and metals, chemicals, renewable energy, food processing, manufacturing, technology, biofuels, textiles and apparel, electronics and IT services, logistics and warehousing, tourism and hospitality, industrial gases, infrastructure, rubber and plastics, shipbuilding and ship repair, power storage, refractories, circular economy and healthcare.

The state government said the spread across districts was intended to ensure that industrial growth does not remain concentrated around a few established centres such as Kalinganagar.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 46 medium and large industrial projects across 14 districts of Odisha, with a combined investment of ₹39,383 crore and the potential to create 42,512 employment opportunities. Marking a decisive milestone in Odisha’s industrial transformation, the Chief Minister said the state is moving beyond investment announcements to on-ground implementation, building industries and creating meaningful opportunities for the youth of Odisha. Reaffirming his vision of balanced industrial growth, the Chief Minister emphasised that development must reach every corner of the state, empowering local talent and opening new avenues for employment. Guided by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Purvodaya, Odisha is accelerating its journey towards becoming one of India’s leading manufacturing hubs. With investment translating into industries, jobs and prosperity, the Government remains committed to building a stronger, self-reliant and Samruddha Odisha. #UtkarshOdisha #InvestInOdisha #SamruddhaOdisha — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 14, 2026

From MoUs to reality

Addressing the event, CM Majhi said the programme was not merely a ceremony for laying foundation stones and inaugurating units.

“Today’s programme is not only a ceremony for laying foundation stones and inaugurating industrial units; it is a celebration of implementation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government’s priority was to ensure that signed investment proposals translate into factories, production and jobs.

“What we commit, we complete. We are moving from MoUs to reality, from intent to investment, and from investment to production,” Majhi said. The projects are expected to create more than 42,000 employment opportunities, particularly for skilled and semi-skilled workers and young people.

#WATCH | Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, in the presence of Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, inaugurated and dedicated 46 industrial projects worth around Rs 40,000 crore across 14 districts at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district. The projects are expected to generate around 42,000 employment opportunities across sectors, including steel, chemicals, petrochemicals, IT, and food processing, giving a boost to industrial development and employment generation across Odisha. — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026

Focus on local employment in Odisha

Odisha CM Majhi said industries had been instructed to give priority to local candidates while hiring, whether for skilled, qualified, technical or non-technical roles.

“We have also placed strong emphasis on the demand to provide jobs to local employees. We have instructed all industries to prioritise local candidates—whether skilled, qualified, technical, or non-technical—and the government is taking responsibility to ensure we move forward by maximising local employment,” he said.

The government expects the investments to strengthen Odisha’s manufacturing ecosystem, promote value addition and create business for local suppliers, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs.

New investment intents

Alongside the 53 projects, Odisha received 14 new investment intents during the event—12 MoUs and two investment intent forms (IIFs)—involving a combined proposed investment of Rs 4,805.66 crore. These new proposals have an estimated employment potential of 9,170 people.

Companies linked to the programme include:

Jindal Stainless

Tata Steel

Linde India

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA)

Dalmia Bharat Refractories

Luminous Power Technologies

Paradeep Phosphates

Reliance Bio Energy

Reliance Consumer Products

Sree Metaliks

The diversity of companies and sectors highlights that the state is attempting to build an industrial base beyond mining and metals, even though steel, ferroalloys and related industries remain central to the Kalinganagar event.

IMFA’s ferrochrome project

CM Majhi also inaugurated IMFA’s greenfield ferrochrome project at Kalinganagar. The company said the project makes it India’s largest producer of value-added ferrochrome, with capacity exceeding 5 lakh tonnes per annum. The project was completed in 458 days.

IMFA Managing Director Subhrakant Panda said, “The inauguration of the greenfield project is a significant milestone in our growth journey, making IMFA the country’s largest producer of value-added ferrochrome and amongst the foremost globally.”

Tata Steel and NINL expansions

Advanced manufacturing and expansion projects were also inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid at Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) in Jajpur district. These projects involve a cumulative investment of Rs 9,067 crore and are projected to create 10,500 direct and indirect jobs.

Project investments and jobs

Majhi said the government had so far launched 116 projects and inaugurated 35, taking the total to 151. These projects represent investments of Rs 3,11,722.46 crore and are expected to generate 2,40,697 jobs. He also criticised the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government, alleging that its industrialisation efforts focused more on publicity than results.