From credit-card cash-backs and concessional rates to fee waivers and online shopping offers, lenders are making sure consumers don’t hold back this festive season. Whether it’s a car, a home, a washing machine or a smartphone, there is a deal on the table. Loan rates may have edged up, but bankers are going out of their way to lighten the load for borrowers.

Last year, retail loans disbursed by banks between September 19 and October 31 crossed Rs 2 lakh crore, with home loans accounting for about Rs 55,000 crore. Bankers believe this year’s numbers could be even better. The economy has held its momentum, as high-frequency indicators such as automobile sales and e-way bills show, and credit from the banking system has grown at a robust 17-18% year-on-year.

That suits the banks, which have rolled out the red carpet. HDFC Bank‘s campaign is striking in its breadth, with 10,000 offers across products, topped off by an Easy EMI option and savings of up to Rs 70,000 on a range of goods. ICICI Bank has revived its annual ‘Festive Bonanza’, offering discounts and cash-backs across online shopping, electronics, travel, fashion and quick commerce, including on purchases during Flipkart‘s Big Billion Days sale.

Aspirations in semi-urban and rural markets remain high, said Uttam Tibrewal, deputy CEO, retail banking, AU Small Finance Bank. Both individuals and small enterprises want to own assets, he said, and that is supporting business. “The festive season typically brings a visible uptick in demand across vehicle finance, affordable housing and consumption-led categories, and this year the underlying indicators remain encouraging,” he told FE. Customers are mindful of borrowing costs, but “the demand for vehicle and home loans continues to be resilient,” Tibrewal said, pointing out that some of these assets are used to generate income.

Not wanting to miss out, Punjab National Bank is offering a five-basis-point concession on home loans, along with a full waiver of upfront, processing and documentation fees. Existing home loan customers are eligible for a 10-basis-point concession on mortgage loans, including top-up loans. The lender will also pick up the tab for legal and valuation charges of up to Rs 15,000 on eligible loan-against-property and home loan takeover cases. Car loan borrowers pay no processing fee.

IndusInd Bank customers shopping on quick commerce platforms get discounts even on EMI transactions, along with instant discounts of up to Rs 7,500 on eligible EMI purchases at select retail outlets. Shoppers on Tata CLiQ Fashion and Tata CLiQ Luxury get 12% off, subject to transaction thresholds and caps, while travel bookings on MakeMyTrip qualify for discounts of up to 35%.(Concluded)