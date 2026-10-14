The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a productivity-linked bonus of 78 days’ wages for 11.40 lakh eligible railway employees, offering a festive-season boost to railway staff ahead of the holidays.

The bonus will cost the government Rs 2,009.61 crore. Each eligible employee can receive a maximum of Rs 17,951, according to the government announcement.

The payment will cover non-gazetted railway employees across categories, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers, station masters, technicians, pointsmen, supervisors and ministerial staff, along with other Group C employees.

The government said the bonus recognises the Railways’ performance in 2025-26, when the national transporter loaded a record 1,670 million tonnes of freight and carried nearly 7.41 billion passengers.

The Productivity Linked Bonus is paid every year ahead of the Durga Puja and Dussehra holidays. It is intended to reward eligible employees for their contribution to railway operations and encourage better productivity.

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Railway bonus is an annual festive-season announcement

The Centre has followed the practice of announcing the railway bonus around the festive season for several years. In September 2025, the Cabinet approved a 78-day bonus worth Rs 1,865.68 crore for around 10.91 lakh railway employees. In October 2024, it approved a similar 78-day payout worth Rs 2,028.57 crore.

The maximum payment has remained at Rs 17,951 under the existing calculation ceiling of Rs 7,000 a month. The actual amount depends on eligibility and the prescribed calculation.

This railway bonus is separate from the ad-hoc, non-productivity-linked bonus announced for eligible central government employees in certain departments.

How is the 78-day railway bonus calculated?

The railway bonus is calculated based on 78 days’ wages, subject to a prescribed wage ceiling of Rs 7,000 per month.

Formula:

Bonus = Monthly wage × 78 ÷ 30

For an employee eligible for the maximum bonus, the calculation based on the Rs 7,000 monthly wage ceiling would be:

Rs 7,000 × 78 ÷ 30 = Rs 18,200

However, the maximum bonus announced by the government is Rs 17,951 per eligible employee. The simple formula above does not fully reflect the applicable PLB calculation rules, so Rs 18,200 should not be presented as the actual payout.

Central government employees await DA hike

Meanwhile, central government employees and pensioners are also awaiting the next dearness allowance and dearness relief revision ahead of Diwali.

The current DA rate stands at 60% of basic pay after the government approved a 2% increase in April 2026, effective from January 1, 2026. The next instalment, generally effective from July 1, is yet to be officially announced.

The government usually revises DA twice a year, with announcements commonly made around March or April and September or October. This has led to expectations of another hike around the festive season, but no increase should be treated as confirmed until the Cabinet announces its decision.

Any increase would depend on the prescribed formula linked to the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers. Employees and pensioners will have to wait for an official announcement to know the rate and effective date.

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