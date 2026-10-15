Nestlé India on Thursday reported a 36.3% increase in net profit for the July to September quarter. Total sales rose 20.5%, which the company said was driven by double-digit volume growth across its product groups.

Nestlé India Q2 profit and EBITDA margin

Profit after tax for the quarter was Rs 1,026.8 crore, against Rs 753.2 crore in the same period last year. Earnings per share stood at Rs 5.32, compared with Rs 3.90 a year earlier.

Revenue from operations was Rs 6,788.3 crore, up 20.3% from Rs 5,643.6 crore. The figure includes Rs 6.2 crore of other operating revenue, which is not part of product sales. Total income, which also counts other income of Rs 20.3 crore, was Rs 6,808.6 crore.

Sales of products were Rs 6,782.2 crore, with domestic sales growing 20.4% to Rs 6,514.7 crore. Export sales rose to Rs 267.4 crore from Rs 219.2 crore. Sequentially, sales were up 6.6% from the Rs 6,363.3 crore reported in the April to June quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were Rs 1,615.5 crore, a margin of 23.8%. Based on the company’s filings, the margin was about 21.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Nestlé India ad spends rise 46% amid inflation

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director, said the company continued to focus on efficiencies while increasing investments behind its brands. Advertising and marketing spend was up 46% in the quarter. Other expenses rose to Rs 1,679.8 crore from Rs 1,308.7 crore a year ago.

Tiwary said that rising inflation, particularly food inflation, “is a reality”. He said the company would respond through innovation, renovation of existing products, brand investment and productivity measures to offset commodity cost pressures.

The company’s commodity outlook was mixed. Coffee and wheat are expected to remain range-bound, while sugar and edible oils have stabilised at elevated levels. Cocoa remains volatile because of weather-related crop concerns in key growing regions. Milk prices have firmed up seasonally and are expected to ease as flush-season supplies arrive.

Quick commerce, rural sales drive Nestlé India growth

E-commerce growth was led by quick commerce, which the company linked to better product availability and channel-specific assortments. General trade grew at a double-digit rate across town classes, led by rural markets. Organised trade also grew strongly.

Exports maintained double-digit growth. During the quarter, Maggi Masala-e-Magic was launched in Canada, and Nescafé Sunrise expanded to five West African markets. The company also added a new instant coffee variant in the Middle East.

About the company

Nestlé India traces its presence in the country to 1912, when it began importing and selling finished products as a trading entity of the Swiss parent. It set up its first factory in Moga, Punjab, in 1961. The company now has nine manufacturing facilities and four branch offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

Its brands include Nescafé, Maggi, Milkybar, Milkmaid and Nestea. It has also received in-principle approval from the Odisha government’s investment promotion agency for a tenth factory in that state.

Nestlé India share price today

Nestlé India’s share price fell 3.87% as of intraday on October 15. The company’s share price decreased 2.86% in the past month. However, Nestlé India’s share price increased 7.9% in the last year.