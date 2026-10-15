The Supreme Court has directed Indian Railways to provide insurance coverage to passengers buying tickets at railway reservation counters from October 27, 2026. The coverage must be extended in the same manner as it is available to passengers booking tickets online.

In an order dated October 6, a bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan said the Railways had failed to make progress on extending insurance coverage to passengers who buy tickets at reservation counters.

At present, passengers booking tickets online can opt for insurance by paying a nominal additional amount. The court noted that no progress had been made in extending similar coverage to passengers buying tickets over the counter, including people from economically weaker sections.

“As there has been no progress on this aspect either, we direct that within two weeks, i.e., with effect from 27.10.2026, all tickets sold over the counter at all railway stations shall also be covered by insurance in the same manner as tickets purchased online. The aforesaid direction shall be implemented mandatorily, failing which the responsibility shall be directly upon the Railway Board,” the apex court said.

The court directed that all tickets sold over the counter at railway stations must be covered by insurance from October 27. It said the direction must be implemented mandatorily and held the Railway Board directly responsible for any failure to comply.

Manas Kapoor, Business Head – Travel Insurance at Policybazaar, said extending insurance to railway counter bookings is an important step towards making financial protection accessible to millions of Indians who rely on trains for affordable travel.

“Under the existing optional IRCTC online scheme, the premium is just Rs 0.45 per passenger, inclusive of taxes, with coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for accidental death or permanent total disability, along with other specified benefits, subject to policy terms,” he said.

The order does not specify the insurance premium or the amount of coverage that will be available to passengers buying counter tickets. These details will need to be clarified by the Railways.

Supreme Court pulls up Railways over safety

The insurance direction came as the court expressed strong displeasure over the Railways’ handling of passenger safety. It said assurances given by railway officials about taking necessary steps had largely remained on paper, with little substantial progress on the ground.

The court also flagged the underutilisation of budgetary provisions meant for safety measures and the prevention of railway accidents. It said basic safety requirements had not been adequately addressed despite funds being provided.

The bench raised particular concern over delays in fencing railway tracks. It noted that the Railways had fallen short of its targets for track fencing by almost one-third every year and sought an explanation for the shortfall.

The court warned that if it found no substantial improvement in safety measures, it could consider whether the Railway Board, as currently constituted, should be allowed to continue in office.

Kapoor said passengers must be clearly informed about their insurance coverage, exclusions and claims process through simple communication at reservation counters and on tickets.

“A transparent, hassle-free claims process, with easy access to policy details and nominee information, will be equally important in helping families access the benefits in the event of unforeseen accidents,” he said.

The order initially directed the Chairman and Members of the Railway Board to appear personally before the court on November 16, 2026. However, after the Additional Solicitor General sought time to file an affidavit explaining the shortfalls and outlining corrective measures, the court kept the direction for their physical appearance in abeyance for the time being.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.