Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, has reported a sharp rise in revenue as it prepares for what could become one of the biggest stock market listings in history.

The artificial intelligence company’s revenue rose about 45% in the third quarter from the previous quarter to $16.8 billion, Anthropic executives told a group of investors on Wednesday, according to FT.

The San Francisco-based company is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise more than $100 billion. Its bankers believe the listing could value the company at $2 trillion, potentially making it the biggest public offering ever. Anthropic could begin trading on the stock market as early as next month.

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Anthropic reports higher revenue and strong margins

During a meeting with potential investors at its headquarters on Wednesday, Anthropic shared details of its financial performance as it tries to build interest in the planned IPO.

The company’s revenue rose from $11.6 billion in the second quarter to $16.8 billion in the third quarter.

Anthropic also told investors that it was profitable after certain adjustments. However, this figure does not represent its final profit after all expenses. The company reported an adjusted gross margin of 85%. Gross margin is the money a company has left from its revenue after paying the direct costs of providing its products and services.

Anthropic filed to go public in June but has not yet released its prospectus, the document that gives investors a detailed look at a company’s finances and business risks. Wednesday’s meeting was the first official opportunity for potential IPO investors to see some of its financial figures.

These numbers could offer clues about the health of the wider AI industry. They will also help investors decide how much Anthropic may be worth when its shares begin trading.

Anthropic IPO could test investor confidence in AI

Anthropic’s planned IPO is expected to be a major event for both Silicon Valley and Wall Street. However, the company faces several challenges as it prepares to enter the stock market.

Higher interest rates have made investors more cautious about IPOs, slowing the market for new listings. At the same time, questions are growing about whether the AI industry can sustain its rapid expansion, much of which is being supported by debt.

A successful listing could encourage other companies to go public and give investors greater confidence in the AI sector. But if the offering fails to attract enough interest, it could make it harder for other companies to list their shares and could also affect the wider stock market.

Anthropic’s rival, OpenAI, has also filed to go public, with its listing expected to take place next year.

The company’s proposed valuation of $2 trillion would put it ahead of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which went public in June at a valuation of $1.77 trillion.

AI spending concerns hit technology stocks

Meanwhile, Shares in several US technology companies fell on Wednesday as concerns over spending on AI infrastructure weighed on investors. Chipmakers were among those hit, with shares in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia and Intel falling sharply.

The weakness continued in Asian markets on Thursday morning. Shares in Japanese technology investment firm SoftBank fell by more than 9%, while South Korean chipmakers also suffered heavy losses. Samsung shares dropped 9.4% and SK Hynix fell 10.8%.

Technology-heavy stock indexes across the region also declined. South Korea’s Kospi fell 7.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 4.8%.

The market falls came after comments by Hock Tan, chief executive of US technology manufacturer Broadcom, about the expectations surrounding AI spending.

Speaking at a conference in Singapore on Monday, Tan said many investors had “no clue” and had set “extreme expectations only to find out that it’s almost like they are in a casino”.

AI safety debate raises questions for investors

Anthropic’s financial growth comes as its chief executive, Dario Amodei, remains at the centre of a wider debate over how quickly advanced AI technology should be developed.

Last month, Amodei published an essay calling for a slowdown in the development of the most advanced AI systems until proper safeguards are in place.

Other technology leaders made similar calls after his essay. US President Donald Trump later invited executives to the White House, where they signed a voluntary agreement to follow AI safety policies. These include reviewing risks, conducting audits and having independent third parties evaluate their systems.

Some Anthropic investors want more clarity on what the company means when it talks about slowing the development of advanced AI technology. They are seeking to understand how Anthropic plans to balance safety measures with the need to keep growing its business.

Investors are also watching the threat from cheaper AI models developed in China. These models, whose weights are publicly available for others to use and modify, could offer businesses a lower-cost alternative to Anthropic’s products and take away some of its customers.