BJP MP Subramanian Swamy launches attack on ‘Padmavati’ Deepika Padukone on Twitter; what users have to say

There seems to be no end in sight to controversies over Padmavati movie. Now, after Padmavati star Deepika Padukone said that we have regressed as a nation, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has launched an attack on the actress on Twitter. In an interview to IANS, Deepika Padukone, while talking about controveries surrounding Padmavati release, had said, “It’s appalling, it’s absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed. Launching an attack on ‘Padmavati’ Deepika Padukone over ‘regressed’ remarks, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy wrote on Twitter, “Cine actress Deepika Padukone giving us lecture on regression!! Nation can progress only when it is regression from her perspective.” After Swamy made remarks against Deepika, a number of Twitter users started commenting on the Swamy’s tweet.

Swamy’s tweet

Cine actress Deepika Padukone giving us lecture on regression!! Nation can progress only when it is regression from her perspective. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 14, 2017

Users’ reactions

As a woman, I shouldn’t allow a film that degrades the Queen #Padmavati honor even an atom size. If it has shown anything contrary to history, it should not only be banned, but cases should be filed against the cast & producer-director. — Harsha Agrawal (@HarshaAgrawal15) November 14, 2017

what they want is money..nothing else matters — MT (@MahimaTiwary25) November 14, 2017

Ppl like her made millions on this nation only.what they give back — cheena (@thischeena) November 14, 2017

Would be nice 2 see her reaction if somebody potrays her gr8 father being ludo champ instead of badminton.. @deepikapadukone — Nikhil Pathak (@nikhengr) November 14, 2017

She should visit Saudi Arabia. — Adithya Krishna (@adithya_1996_) November 14, 2017

An actor should the last person anybody should trust,for the simple reason that he or she is an actor — Arun Krishnan (@JediInExile) November 14, 2017

After her depression, she desperately want come back movie. That’s y she is making such a high drama — Prashanth K I (@kiprashanth) November 14, 2017

“As a woman, I feel proud to be a part of this film, and to tell this story, which needs to be told. And it needs to be told now,” Deepika said in the interview.

The film starring Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khalji, is based on the legend of Rajput queen Padmavati.

Rajput groups and some BJP members have accused Bhansali of distorting facts in the movie.

Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been facing trouble since he started shooting for the movie. The set of the movie was vandalised twice — in Jaipur and Kolhapur — and the director was roughed up by members of Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule of the film earlier this year. Bhansali has already issued an appeal to clarify that there is no dream sequence between Deepika’s Padmavati and Ranveer’s Khilji as claimed by Rajput groups.

The film is scheduled to be released on December 1.