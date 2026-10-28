Weather Report Today, Wednesday 28 October 2026: Rainfall is expected across several parts of India on Wednesday, October 28, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to extremely heavy showers in parts of the east and central regions. Andhra Pradesh is facing the impact of Cyclone Arnab, while a western disturbance is expected to influence weather conditions across parts of northern India.

ALSO READ Cyclone Arnab LIVE

Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are among the areas likely to receive heavy rainfall, while parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and adjoining regions may also see unsettled weather. The IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several states.

Rainfall forecast for October 28: Which states are likely to be affected?

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Telangana on Wednesday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in the state, along with a thundersquall carrying winds of 50-60 kmph and gusts of up to 70 kmph.

In Odisha, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Nawarangpur and Malkangiri districts. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 60-80 kmph, with gusts reaching 90 kmph, are also expected in these areas.

An orange warning has been issued for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Puri, Khordha, Sonepur, Boudh and Nayagarh, where heavy to very heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely. A yellow warning has been issued for several other Odisha districts, including Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Chhattisgarh is also likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday, accompanied by the possibility of thundersqualls. Heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places in East Madhya Pradesh, while Vidarbha may receive very heavy showers.

The weather department has also forecast rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Jharkhand, while parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also receive heavy showers.

In northeastern India, heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya, as well as parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Over western India, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra.

Cyclone Arnab: Andhra Pradesh faces strong winds and flooding risk

Cyclone Arnab began making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts early Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. The IMD said the storm had a core intensity of 125-135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph.

“Landfall process will continue for the next 3 hours,” the IMD said in its hourly bulletin.

The landfall point is between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, south of Yanam. Winds over the landfall area were expected to remain at 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph, before gradually weakening.

The storm has already caused disruption in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. Trees were uprooted and power lines snapped in several locations in Kakinada, while heavy rain and gusty winds brought down trees and blocked Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam.

The IMD has also warned of a storm surge of 1.5-2.5 metres above the astronomical tide, which could inundate low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh over the following four to five hours. The maximum surge was expected near Kakinada and Yanam.

The weather department recorded extreme rainfall exceeding 200 mm at several locations in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts between 8.30 am on October 27 and 3 am on October 28.

Western disturbance may bring rain to north India

A western disturbance is also influencing weather conditions over northern India. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from October 28, with the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds. East Uttar Pradesh may also experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Wednesday.

The IMD’s forecast indicates that rainfall activity could continue over parts of north India in the coming days. While the immediate focus remains on the cyclone-hit eastern coast and heavy rain across central and eastern India, the evolving weather systems could bring a change in conditions across the northern plains as well.