iPhone sales have declined 30-40% year-on-year across key markets this festive season as higher prices and thinner discounts make even older models less affordable, forcing buyers to wait for better deals or turn to refurbished devices. While demand for Apple’s latest premium models remains strong, limited supplies and the absence of aggressive offers are hurting sales through retail stores.

The slowdown marks a setback after a strong 2025, when Apple shipped a record 14.3 million iPhones in India. Shipments are now expected to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2026, according to Upasana Joshi, senior research manager, devices research, IDC Asia-Pacific. “iPhone demand hasn’t disappeared, but buyers are waiting longer and spending more carefully,” she said, citing softer sell-through reported by retailers and e-commerce platforms.

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) said retailers were struggling to move inventory across the iPhone 15, 16 and 17 series because of elevated prices and a lack of affordability schemes on older stock. Substantial inventory remains in the market without aggressive cashback offers or consumer promotions, it said. This is significant because older models typically help Apple reach buyers unwilling to pay for its latest launches.

Memory chip cost inflation is adding to the pressure by pushing up handset prices and leaving manufacturers with less room to offer discounts. The average smartphone selling price rose 14.4% year-on-year to a record 27,100 in the April-June quarter, according to IDC. Last year, aggressive festive promotions helped convert consumer interest into purchases. This season, fewer deals are making buyers more cautious about upgrading.

The latest launches have not been spared. Although demand for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max remains robust, acute supply shortages are constraining sales through authorised mainline retailers, AIMRA said. Distributors are also bundling older, slower-moving models with limited supplies of newer devices, tying up retailers’ working capital and making inventory management more difficult.

Consumers are increasingly relying on no-cost equated monthly instalments (EMI) and exchange offers to reduce the upfront cost. Those unable to secure financing are looking at certified pre-owned and refurbished devices instead. “When a new iPhone moves out of reach, buyers aren’t dropping the iPhone. They’re choosing a model a generation or two older, in the renewed category,” Yug Bhatia, founder and CEO of refurbished platform ControlZ, said. He added that demand for premium renewed iPhones had picked up this festive season, particularly among first-time buyers and consumers in smaller towns.

The pressure on Apple comes amid a broader slowdown in the smartphone market. Shipments fell 11.1% year-on-year to 33.2 million units in the April-June quarter, taking first-half shipments to 64.2 million, their lowest level in five years, IDC data showed. The research firm expects shipments to decline by more than 15% in the second half of 2026.

Apple, however, has continued to gain market share. Its share of smartphone shipments rose to 8.5% in the June quarter from 7.5% a year earlier, while it accounted for 27% of market value. But with shipments expected to fall for the full year, the festive season suggests that strong demand for premium devices may not be enough to offset affordability concerns, weaker promotions and supply constraints.