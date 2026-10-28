Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab was making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, with its centre remaining close to the shoreline, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), PTI reported.
The storm was located around 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam and 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada.
IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said wind speeds were expected to remain between 125 and 135 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 150 kmph during landfall. He said the landfall process usually takes around four hours.
Air travel along the coast is expected to face disruptions, with flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, likely to be among the most affected.
Flights in Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur could also face delays, depending on the cyclone’s path.
Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Heavy rain hits coastal Andhra Pradesh
- The cyclone has already brought heavy rain and strong winds to several parts of Andhra Pradesh. Rainfall has been reported in Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Konaseema districts.
- Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and parts of southern Odisha are also experiencing heavy rain and strong winds as the storm moves across the region.
- In Kakinada, police rescued four people, while three others were reported to be stranded at warehouses in Kakinada Anchorage Port.
Cyclone Arnab: Rain alert for West Bengal, Telangana and Bihar
- Andhra Pradesh began preparations for the cyclone well before its expected landfall. The state identified around 5.7 lakh people who might need to be evacuated and made arrangements to move residents of low-lying areas to cyclone shelters.
- Odisha also stepped up evacuation efforts on Tuesday as rain and strong winds affected parts of the state.
- The IMD has issued yellow alerts for several districts in West Bengal. Moderate rain is forecast across South Bengal until October 29, while some districts could receive heavier rainfall until October 30.
- Telangana and parts of Bihar are also likely to receive rain as the weather system moves across eastern India. One report said an orange alert had been issued for Uttar Pradesh for October 29 and 30.
Stay updated with the latest IMD bulletins and official advisories as the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.
Tree uprooted near the AU College of Engineering for Women due to strong winds prevailing under the influence of the cyclone. Centre of the severe cyclonic storm is very close to the coast line and the landfall process will continue during next few hours.
In Odisha, IMD has issued a warning issued severe weather warnings, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two locations over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Nawarangpur, and Malkangiri. These areas are also very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 60 to 80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.
Cyclone Arnab is making landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, south of Yanam, with winds of 125–135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph expected to continue for three hours. In Kakinada, trees have been uprooted and power lines snapped, while heavy rain and strong winds have blocked Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam. West Bengal has also reported heavy rain and gusty winds.
Pagadala Peta among worst-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh. Officials shift several residents to rehabilitation centres.
#watch | Cyclone Arnab | Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh | Pagadala Peta among worst-affected areas. Officials shift several residents to rehabilitation centres. https://t.co/nsCscOHb5P— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
Cyclone Arnab began making landfall early Wednesday along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts, bringing torrential rain, the India Meteorological Department said. The storm has sustained winds of 125–135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph. Moving northwest at 3 kmph, it is expected to continue slowly along this track before turning north-northwestwards.