Very severe cyclonic storm Arnab was making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, with its centre remaining close to the shoreline, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), PTI reported.

The storm was located around 30 km east of Narsapur, 45 km south-southwest of Yanam and 70 km south-southwest of Kakinada.

IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said wind speeds were expected to remain between 125 and 135 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 150 kmph during landfall. He said the landfall process usually takes around four hours.

Air travel along the coast is expected to face disruptions, with flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, likely to be among the most affected.

Flights in Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur could also face delays, depending on the cyclone’s path.

Cyclone Arnab Live Updates: Heavy rain hits coastal Andhra Pradesh

The cyclone has already brought heavy rain and strong winds to several parts of Andhra Pradesh. Rainfall has been reported in Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Konaseema districts.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and parts of southern Odisha are also experiencing heavy rain and strong winds as the storm moves across the region.

In Kakinada, police rescued four people, while three others were reported to be stranded at warehouses in Kakinada Anchorage Port.

Cyclone Arnab: Rain alert for West Bengal, Telangana and Bihar

Andhra Pradesh began preparations for the cyclone well before its expected landfall. The state identified around 5.7 lakh people who might need to be evacuated and made arrangements to move residents of low-lying areas to cyclone shelters.

Odisha also stepped up evacuation efforts on Tuesday as rain and strong winds affected parts of the state.

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for several districts in West Bengal. Moderate rain is forecast across South Bengal until October 29, while some districts could receive heavier rainfall until October 30.

Telangana and parts of Bihar are also likely to receive rain as the weather system moves across eastern India. One report said an orange alert had been issued for Uttar Pradesh for October 29 and 30.

Stay updated with the latest IMD bulletins and official advisories as the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.

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