Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of treating Indian businesses as its “plaything”. He alleged that business leaders were afraid to speak out and claimed that Tata was being “criminally destroyed”.

His remarks come amid a dispute over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. Gandhi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.

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Rahul Gandhi asks business leaders to break their silence

In a post on X, Gandhi questioned why India’s leading business figures had not spoken out over the matter.

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah’s plaything. You lack courage. We don’t. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word.



How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?



Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2026

Why has the Tata Group dispute arisen?

The controversy follows objections raised by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata to Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. Noel Tata has alleged that there were procedural irregularities in the board meeting at which the decision was approved. He has also questioned whether the resolution was valid.

In a letter dated October 26 to Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Company Secretary and Group Corporate Secretary of Tata Sons, Noel Tata said the resolution was moved at the board meeting held on September 17 even though the agenda sent to directors did not specifically mention Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

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He also alleged that the company had not provided him with the audio and video recordings of the meeting, the final minutes or a certified copy of the resolution, despite repeated requests.

“The resolution is void,” Noel Tata stated in the letter. He argued that the reappointment did not follow the relevant provisions of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, which set out the company’s rules and procedures.

Noel Tata questions the reappointment process

According to Noel Tata, no Selection Committee was formed under Article 118 of the Articles of Association, and no recommendation from such a committee was placed before the board.

He further argued that the affirmative vote of directors appointed under Article 104B, as required under Articles 118 and 121, had not been obtained.

The letter also stated that the resolution was put to a vote subject to certain conditions that had not been fulfilled.

Noel Tata questioned how the meeting’s agenda had been handled. He said the original agenda listed item 7 as a “Debriefing from Nomination and Remuneration Committee”.

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Although the agenda was later revised to include discussions on a letter from the Reserve Bank of India and related caveat applications, it still did not specifically mention Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, he said.

He also objected to the company treating the resolution as final while the records of the board meeting remained disputed.

Noel Tata seeks meeting recordings and board records

Noel Tata said the company should provide the complete recordings of the September 17 meeting so that there would be a clear record of what had taken place.

“The recording is the only neutral record of what transpired,” he wrote, seeking the full audio and video recordings and any transcript of the proceedings.

He said the company had failed to provide the recordings despite two written requests made over a period of more than three weeks.

He also questioned why a certified copy of the resolution had been circulated in the public domain and reportedly filed with the Registrar of Companies before the meeting minutes had been finalised.

Noel Tata further alleged that the company had certified the resolution as passed without mentioning the conditions attached to the vote. He said his objections and dissent over the decision remained unresolved.

“It is unacceptable that, despite being a Director of the Company, I have not been furnished with certified true copy of the resolution,” he wrote.

He added that he had been forced to rely on a version of the resolution circulating in the public domain.

Noel Tata seeks action within seven days

Noel Tata has asked Tata Sons to provide several documents and clarifications within seven days. These include the meeting’s audio and video recordings, the final or revised minutes, voting details, the formal notice and different versions of the agenda.

He has also sought copies of documents filed with the Registrar of Companies and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.