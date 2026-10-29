Several states across India are expected to witness rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing heavy to heavy rainfall alerts for parts of northern, eastern and central India. Light rain has also been reported in Delhi-NCR, while Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, continues to weaken over land.

The IMD has also predicted rainfall in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, eastern Madhya Pradesh and other regions. Some areas may also witness hailstorms and gusty winds.

Which states are expected to receive rainfall today? Check IMD forecast

Bihar: Heavy to heavy downpours at isolated places on October 29 and 30.

Chhattisgarh: Heavy to very heavy showers at a few places in northern districts on October 29.

Odisha: Isolated heavy rainfall over interior districts.

Jharkhand: Heavy to heavy rainfall over interior districts.

East Uttar Pradesh: Heavy to very heavy downpours on October 29 and in northeastern areas on October 30, followed by isolated heavy rain on October 31.

East Madhya Pradesh: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 29.

North coastal Andhra Pradesh: Isolated heavy rainfall on October 29.

Eastern Vidarbha: Isolated severe showers.

West Bengal and Sikkim: Heavy rain in parts of Gangetic West Bengal on October 29 and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 29-30.

The IMD has also projected rain in Telangana, parts of western India, northeastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the coming days.

Delhi-NCR weather: Where has it rained, and how long will showers continue?

Light rainfall and cloudy skies were reported in Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. The Met Department has also issued a yellow alert for moderate rainfall in Delhi on October 29. The national capital is likely to witness generally cloudy skies, with the maximum temperature around 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 17 degrees Celsius.

Rain is expected to continue on October 30, when thunderstorms accompanied by showers are predicted. The IMD’s regional forecast also warns of fairly widespread to widespread downpours over Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana on October 29-30.

The weather department has also alerted about thunderstorms, with wind reaching 5-60 kmph, and gusting to 70 kmph, along with possible isolated hailstorms across Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index was recorded at 229, in the poor category, on October 28. The Air Quality Early Warning System has warned about moderate air quality between October 29 and 31.

Chhattisgarh school closed; Himachal Pradesh rain and snow alert

Schools will remain closed on October 29, in several Chhattisgarh districts, including Raipur, Dhamtari, Bilaspur and Rajnandgaon. Colleges and other educational institutions in Raipur have also been given a holiday.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate showers in Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Kangra and Sirmaur on October 29-30. Higher reaches of Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti may experience snowfall. Thunderstorms and lightning warnings have also been released.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha weather: Five deaths reported after cyclone

Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast between 2 am and 8 am on October 28, bringing severe rainfall and damaging roads, electricity infrastructure, trees and agricultural fields.

As per PTI, hundreds of villages across more than 10 districts were impacted. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed five deaths in cyclone-related incidents, including wall collapse and electrocution.

Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rainfall and damage to crops

The Met Department has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 29. Several locations experienced showers surpassing 200 mm, flooding low-lying areas. Kannuripalem in Anakapalli district recorded 261.5 mm between October 27 and the early hours of October 28.

The cyclone has damaged paddy fields and coconut plantations. Naidu has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to send a central team to assess the damage.

ALSO READ India Weather Today: IMD forecasts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in over 10 states as Cyclone Arnab makes landfall



Odisha: Rain eases in Rayagada, alert continues

In Odisha’s Rayagada district, rainfall continued under the cyclone’s influence. District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni stated to ANI that 40 mm of rainfall was registered during a 24-hour observation period, followed by approximately 26 mm later.

“Even now, as the rains have subsided, no major threat exists now. But still we are on high alert,” Kulkarni stated. The Weather Department has forecasted heavy rainfall over the interior of Odisha on October 29.

Fishermen advised to avoid rough seas

The IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the northwest Bay of Bengal and waters off the West Bengal coast on October 29 because of the rough sea conditions.

How is Cyclone Arnab impacting India’s weather? IMD explains

As per the IMD, Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast as a very intense cyclonic storm, carrying sustained winds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph. Cyclones carry moisture from warm ocean waters. As moist air increases and cools, clouds form, and rainfall develops. Their circulation can spread moisture inland, producing rain and thunderstorms beyond coastal regions.

Why Cyclone Arnab weakend after landfall

Cyclones generally weaken after landfall because they lose their supply of energy from warm ocean waters.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Arnab had weakened into a deep depression by 11:30 pm on October 29, concentrated over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The IMD expects the system to weaken into a depression on October 29 morning and a well-marked low-pressure area by evening.

Why are northern states also receiving rainfall?

Weather over northern India may also be influenced by other atmospheric systems, including western disturbances. People in areas under rainfall and wind warnings should monitor the latest IMD updates before moving out.