Crude prices continue to be at uncomfortably high levels and how is it impacting two major oil producers in India. Both are state-run. Both are upstream oil companies but Kotak Institutional Equities expects a sharp rise for one and flags concerns about the other one.

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on ONGC, with a fair value of Rs 360, implying a potential upside of 57% from the October 27 price of Rs 230. In contrast, it has retained a ‘Sell’ rating on Oil India, with a fair value of Rs 365, indicating a potential downside of 20% from Rs 457.

According to the brokerage report, the difference comes down to production prospects, oil and gas realisations, and the ability to benefit from higher prices.

Here is a detailed analysis of the brokerage’s investment rationale for the two upstream oil companies.

ONGC vs Oil India: What is behind Kotak’s divergent calls?

Kotak’s preference for ONGC rests on its medium-term production outlook and the scope for better gas realisations.

According to the brokerage report, ONGC’s partnership with BP for its Western Offshore asset could support production. This asset accounts for around 70% of ONGC’s output.

The brokerage also sees support from pricing for new-well gas (NWG), which could improve realisations, or the prices received for the gas sold. New fields are expected to contribute to production growth, although the company has faced setbacks at its KG-98/2 project.

Oil India, meanwhile, faces concerns over its longer-term oil production. Kotak believes its limited reserves could lead to a decline in oil output after a near-term increase. The company’s gas production outlook is relatively better, but weak oil and gas realisations and margins remain concerns.

Crude oil at $100: Why has Kotak raised its estimate?

The brokerage has raised its FY27 crude oil price assumption to $100 per barrel from $90 per barrel. It has retained its assumption of $75 per barrel for FY28 and the longer term.

The revision comes amid continuing supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. Although oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered significantly, renewed hostilities and attacks on energy infrastructure have kept supply risks in focus.

According to Kotak, dated Brent crude averaged $126 per barrel in October up to the report date and $104 per barrel on a FY27 year-to-date basis.

Higher oil prices could support earnings for both companies. The brokerage has increased its FY27 earnings estimates by 16-17% for ONGC and Oil India. This is driven by better crude oil and new-well gas realisations. However, it continues to prefer ONGC because of its stronger medium-term production prospects and valuation.

Policy changes could offer another boost

Changes in upstream oil and gas policies have also improved the operating environment, according to Kotak. Amendments to the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act (ORDA), royalty reforms and the Samudra Manthan initiative are among the measures cited by the brokerage.

These changes could allow producers to benefit more directly from higher oil prices. Kotak also considers the pricing mechanism for new-well gas, linked to 12% of Brent crude, favourable compared with earlier arrangements.

ONGC or Oil India: What should investors watch?

Kotak has raised ONGC’s fair value to Rs 360 from Rs 355 and Oil India’s to Rs 365 from Rs 360. Despite increasing both estimates, its ratings remain unchanged – ‘Buy’ for ONGC and ‘Sell’ for Oil India.

Apart from the key difference of the direction of crude oil prices, it is how each company can convert favourable prices into sustainable production, better realisations and stronger earnings.

For ONGC, the brokerage sees potential from its Western Offshore partnership and gas pricing. For Oil India, concerns about reserves, future oil output and margins weigh on its outlook.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.