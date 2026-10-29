Millions of farmers across the country are set to receive financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 24th instalment of PM-KISAN on October 30, 2026, at a national-level event in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

According to the official PM-KISAN website, the Prime Minister will release the instalment on October 30. The event is scheduled for 10 am in Banaskantha.

The government plans to transfer the money to around 9.34 crore farmer families across the country. Eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer.

For farmers, the instalment can provide some financial support towards agricultural expenses, including seeds, fertilisers and other farm-related requirements.

PM-KISAN 24th instalment: How much money will farmers get?

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families receive Rs 6,000 every year. The amount is paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

With the release of the 24th instalment, eligible farmers will receive the next Rs 2,000 payment in the current payment cycle.

The amount is transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Farmers do not have to visit a government office to collect the money once their payment is processed successfully.

However, being registered under the scheme does not automatically guarantee that every instalment will be credited. Farmers must meet the eligibility conditions and complete the required verification formalities.

PM-KISAN 23rd instalment: When was the last payment released?

The government released the 23rd instalment of PM-KISAN on June 20, 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the funds from Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, West Bengal.

According to the official PM-KISAN website, 9,44,65,646 farmers benefited during the April-July 2026-27 period.

For the 23rd instalment, the government transferred Rs 18,880 crore to more than 9.44 crore farmer families.

The upcoming 24th instalment is expected to cover around 9.34 crore beneficiaries, according to the government’s event announcement.

Farmers who have not received an earlier instalment should check their payment status on the official portal. A pending payment may be linked to incomplete e-KYC, incorrect bank details, Aadhaar-related issues or an eligibility verification requirement.

What is the PM-KISAN scheme?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a central government initiative that provides income support to eligible landholding farmer families.

The scheme became operational on December 1, 2018, and the government released its first instalment for the December 2018-March 2019 period.

Under the scheme, the government provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmer families in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The money is transferred directly to their bank accounts.

The scheme is intended to help farmers meet agricultural and household expenses. It is fully funded by the Central government, while state governments and Union Territory administrations are responsible for identifying eligible farmer families and verifying their records.

Who is eligible for PM-KISAN benefits?

The scheme covers eligible landholding farmer families that meet the prescribed conditions.

A farmer family is defined as a husband, wife and minor children who own cultivable land, subject to the scheme’s eligibility and exclusion rules.

The following conditions are important:

The family must own cultivable land recorded in the relevant land records.

The beneficiary’s details must be verified by the concerned state or Union Territory administration.

The farmer must meet the scheme’s eligibility conditions and complete the required documentation and verification.

The beneficiary must comply with Aadhaar authentication, e-KYC and bank-account requirements applicable under the scheme.

However, not every landholding family qualifies for assistance. The government has prescribed several exclusion categories to prevent benefits from going to people who do not meet the scheme’s criteria.

Who is not eligible for PM-KISAN?

The scheme excludes certain categories of landholding families based on their economic or professional status.

These include:

Institutional landholders: Institutions holding agricultural land are not eligible.

Constitutional postholders: Former and present holders of constitutional posts are excluded.

Elected representatives: Former and present ministers, Members of Parliament, members of state legislatures, mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of district panchayats are excluded, subject to the scheme guidelines.

Government employees: Serving and retired officers and employees of Central and state government ministries, departments, public sector enterprises and certain government institutions are generally excluded. Multi-Tasking Staff, Class IV and Group D employees are exceptions under the prescribed rules.

Higher-pension retirees: Retired pensioners receiving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more are excluded, subject to the specified exceptions.

Income-tax payers: Individuals who paid income tax in the last assessment year are not eligible.

Certain professionals: Practising doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants and architects registered with professional bodies are excluded.

These conditions apply in addition to the scheme’s landholding requirements. Farmers should check the official eligibility guidelines if their family circumstances fall into any of these categories.

PM-KISAN e-KYC: Why is it important before the next instalment?

Completing electronic Know Your Customer verification, or e-KYC, is mandatory for registered PM-KISAN beneficiaries.

The government uses e-KYC and other verification measures to ensure that financial assistance reaches eligible farmers. Incomplete verification can delay or prevent a payment.

Farmers who have not completed e-KYC should do so before expecting the next instalment.

There are three ways to complete the process:

OTP-based e-KYC

Farmers can visit the official PM-KISAN website at https://pmkisan.gov.in/ and select the e-KYC option. They must enter their Aadhaar details and complete authentication using the OTP sent to their Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Biometric-based e-KYC

Farmers who cannot complete OTP-based verification can visit a Common Service Centre or an authorised state service centre for biometric authentication.

Face-authentication-based e-KYC

Farmers can also use the PM-KISAN mobile application to complete face-authentication-based e-KYC, subject to the application’s requirements.

Completing e-KYC is an important step, but it does not by itself guarantee payment. The beneficiary must also satisfy the scheme’s eligibility rules and have valid, verified records.

How to check PM-KISAN beneficiary status online

Farmers can check whether their records are verified and whether an instalment has been processed through the official PM-KISAN portal.

Here is how to check the status:

Visit the official website, https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Go to the Farmers Corner section. Select the ‘Know Your Status’ option. Enter the requested registration or identification details. Complete the required authentication and submit the information. Review the status displayed on the screen, including the relevant payment and verification details.

Farmers can also use the beneficiary-list facility on the portal to check whether their names appear in the list for their village.

If the payment is pending or the records show a problem, farmers should check the reason displayed on the portal and contact the relevant state agriculture authorities or the PM-KISAN helpdesk for assistance.

Why might a farmer not receive the Rs 2,000 instalment?

Even eligible farmers may face delays if their records require correction or further verification.

Some common reasons include:

Incomplete e-KYC.

Incorrect or mismatched Aadhaar details.

Incorrect bank-account information.

Issues with Aadhaar-linked bank payments.

Pending land-record verification.

Suspected cases involving ineligible beneficiaries or multiple family members receiving benefits against the scheme rules.

The official PM-KISAN portal has also flagged suspected cases involving land ownership acquired after February 1, 2019, and instances where more than one family member is receiving benefits. Payments in such cases may remain on hold until physical verification is completed.

Farmers facing such issues should use the ‘Know Your Status’ facility on the portal or seek help from the concerned authorities rather than assuming that the instalment has been permanently denied.

What should farmers do before October 30?

Farmers awaiting the 24th instalment should first check their beneficiary status and confirm that their e-KYC is complete.

They should also verify their bank details and ensure that their land records and other information are correct. If the portal shows a pending verification or other issue, they should contact the relevant authorities and follow the prescribed correction process.

The release of the instalment does not mean that every registered farmer will automatically receive the money. Payments will depend on eligibility, verification and successful processing through the banking system.

Source: Official PM-KISAN website, https://pmkisan.gov.in/, and the government’s PM Events portal, https://pmevents.mygov.in/en/event/transfer-of-24th-installment-to-more-than-9-34-crore-pm-kisan-beneficiaries/.