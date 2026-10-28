The Congress drew a blank in the MLC elections in Karnataka, prompting a taunt from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the BJP won five legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh as results were announced on Wednesday for the biennial elections held in 28 upper house constituencies across four states.

Six teachers’ and five graduates’ constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, four each in Bihar, two each in Karnataka, and three graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies in Maharashtra witnessed the elections on October 23.

Only graduate and teacher voters are eligible to participate in these elections where votes are placed in ballot boxes.

MLC election results

In Maharashtra, the BJP-led Mahayuti was ahead in three seats while the Opposition NCP (SP) was leading in two seats. The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party opened its account in Bihar, where the BJP, the JD(U), the RJD and an Independent have won one seat each.

The Congress had a weak show in Karnataka, losing in all the four seats. The opposition JD(S) wrested one segment from the ruling party and its ally BJP retaining three, news agency PTI reported.

The seats lost by the Congress included Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency (wrested by the JD(S), North-East Teachers’ (won by BJP), South-East Graduates’ (won by BJP) and West Graduates’ constituencies (won by BJP).

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The outcome is being seen as a result of BJP-JD(S) opposition consolidation and serves as a moral victory for the bloc.

In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party declared elected from the Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates’ constituency.

The BJP won the Agra Graduates’ constituency. The party also retained the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers’ seat, with its candidate defeat SP nominee by 17,676 votes.

In Meerut, the BJP won both the Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies, news agency PTI reported.

The Varanasi Teachers’ constituency, meanwhile, was won by the Samajwadi Party. The party also won the Agra-Aligarh Teachers’ constituency.

The last major election before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, MLC polls are being seen as a prestige battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition SP.

MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka.



Elections held using ballot papers.



Guess how many seats Congress won? 🧐 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2026

The BJP also performed beter in Maharashtra. Its candidate Sudhakar Kohale was leading by a margin of 4,265 votes in Nagpur Graduates’ constituency. At the filing of the report, Shiv Sena’s Kiran Sarnaik was ahead of his nearest rival by 4,555 votes in the Amravati Teachers’ constituency after 21 rounds of counting.

In Pune Teachers’ constituency, BJP candidate was leading over rivals after the 28th round of counting. Meanwhile, NCP (SP) is expected to win the Pune Graduates’ constituency.

The Congress also faced to open its account in Bihar, where it lost its seat to Jan Suraaj Party. The Prashant Kishor-led party candidate defeated sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha by 324 votes in the Darbhanga Teachers seat.

The Tirhut Teachers’ constituency was won by the BJP.

In the Patna Graduates constituency, JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar defeated the RJD candidate, though official results for the seat are yet to be declared.