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Jio Platforms Share Price

Sector
Telecommunications

Jio Platforms has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 21, 2026 and will close on Oct 23, 2026. The price band has been set at 1065.00-1119.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Jio Platforms Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Jio Platforms Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharti Airtel		3.82.46-3.351.58-8.5925.6521.49
Vodafone Idea		-4.06-11.27-9.129.6737.361.482.99
Bharti Hexacom		5.427.270.956.46-9.4526.1514.95
Tata Communications		2.76-0.82-5.7113.38-9.790.163.57
RailTel Corporation of India		-0.44-3.75-15-23.23-32.22.1514.21
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-2.64-7.04-18.32-25.8-40.32-29.35-9.18
STL Networks		-2.42-8.9468.7636.0552.0723.5913.55
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		-4.82-3.13-18.53-28.98-44.8-8.444.65
Reliance Communications		-4.71-10.99-4.71-19-41.73-21.9-23.04
Rama Telecom		-2.757.2710.63-1.6742.518.975.29
GTL		-2.33-10.51-12.38-14.98-31.45-6.47-15.18
Accord Synergy		00178.98641.93762.4788.9256.61
Uniinfo Telecom Services		3.973.97-4.54-21.73-33.3-22.49-13.97

Source: Dion Global

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About Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2019PLC110816 and registration number is 110816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information & communication service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16167.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8939.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Akash Mukesh Ambani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Harjivandas Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Isha Mukesh Ambani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anant Mukesh Ambani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raminder Singh Gujral
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shumeet Banerji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haigreve Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Hasmukhrai Kanabar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Zia Jaydev Mody
    Independent Director

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