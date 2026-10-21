Jio Platforms has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 21, 2026 and will close on Oct 23, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹1065.00-1119.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharti Airtel
|3.8
|2.46
|-3.35
|1.58
|-8.59
|25.65
|21.49
|Vodafone Idea
|-4.06
|-11.27
|-9.1
|29.67
|37.36
|1.48
|2.99
|Bharti Hexacom
|5.42
|7.27
|0.95
|6.46
|-9.45
|26.15
|14.95
|Tata Communications
|2.76
|-0.82
|-5.71
|13.38
|-9.79
|0.16
|3.57
|RailTel Corporation of India
|-0.44
|-3.75
|-15
|-23.23
|-32.2
|2.15
|14.21
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-2.64
|-7.04
|-18.32
|-25.8
|-40.32
|-29.35
|-9.18
|STL Networks
|-2.42
|-8.94
|68.76
|36.05
|52.07
|23.59
|13.55
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|-4.82
|-3.13
|-18.53
|-28.98
|-44.8
|-8.44
|4.65
|Reliance Communications
|-4.71
|-10.99
|-4.71
|-19
|-41.73
|-21.9
|-23.04
|Rama Telecom
|-2.75
|7.27
|10.63
|-1.67
|42.51
|8.97
|5.29
|GTL
|-2.33
|-10.51
|-12.38
|-14.98
|-31.45
|-6.47
|-15.18
|Accord Synergy
|0
|0
|178.98
|641.93
|762.47
|88.92
|56.61
|Uniinfo Telecom Services
|3.97
|3.97
|-4.54
|-21.73
|-33.3
|-22.49
|-13.97
Source: Dion Global
Jio Platforms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2019PLC110816 and registration number is 110816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information & communication service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16167.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8939.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global