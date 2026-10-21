Jio Platforms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2019PLC110816 and registration number is 110816. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information & communication service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16167.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8939.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.