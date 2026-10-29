Getting around Varanasi during the busy pilgrimage season can be difficult, with crowded roads often making it challenging for devotees and tourists to reach popular temples and ghats.

This may soon get easier with the upcoming urban transport ropeway in Kashi, which is being developed as India’s first public transport ropeway and the world’s third of its kind.

The project is moving ahead, with second-phase trial runs currently underway in Kashi, ANI reported. The ropeway is expected to offer a new mode of public transport for residents and visitors.

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Second-phase trial runs are underway for the Varanasi Urban Transport Ropeway Project in Kashi. The world’s third and India’s first urban transport ropeway project is progressing rapidly. https://t.co/kEZ42z5rIV — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

From the route and ticket prices to the key benefits for passengers, here’s everything you need to know about the project.

Varanasi ropeway project – All you need to know

The 4.2-km ropeway will connect Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, also known as Varanasi Junction, with Church Square in Godaulia. Estimated to cost Rs 645 crore, the project will have around 220 cable cars, each capable of carrying 10 passengers.

The route is expected to make it easier for passengers arriving by train to reach the city centre and access major religious destinations.

Ropeway ticket prices: Full journey to cost Rs 50

According to Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) Vice-Chairman Purna Bora, the fare for the full journey from Varanasi Cantonment to Godowlia will be Rs 50.

Passengers travelling shorter distances will pay lower fares. For instance, a trip to Vidyapeeth station will cost Rs 10, making the ropeway a potentially affordable option for daily commuters and those travelling short distances.

Easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Temple and ghats

For devotees and tourists, reaching popular religious sites is often a key part of their visit to Varanasi.

The ropeway is expected to improve access to the Godaulia area, making it easier for visitors to reach nearby destinations such as Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Dashashwamedh Ghat.

This could be particularly useful for those arriving at Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and travelling towards the city’s major pilgrimage spots.

A new way to navigate Varanasi’s crowded roads

Beyond religious tourism, the ropeway could also change how people travel through parts of Varanasi.

By shifting some passenger journeys from roads to an elevated transport system, the project aims to reduce pressure on busy routes.

Its impact will depend on passenger demand, but the service could provide an additional option for people looking to avoid traffic delays during their daily commute or visits to the city centre.