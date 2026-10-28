Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hit back at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the Tata issue. Gandhi, a senior Congress leader at the forefront of protests seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, earlier today accused the government of “criminally destroying” Tata and alleged that business leaders were afraid to speak out.

Responding to Gandhi’s post on X, Sitharaman suggested he refrain from politicising “every issue” and said that casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal was unacceptable.

Rahul spreading distrust, toxicity, says Sitharaman

Accusing Gandhi of repeatedly decrying the successes of Indian industry and entrepreneurs, Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi government values Indian industry as job creators and drivers of economic growth.

“Our policies have been tailored to enable enterprise, support industry and encourage investment,” Sitharaman said in reply to Rahul Gandhi‘s post on X.

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“Being the LoP @RahulGandhi, I suggest you refrain from politicising every issue. Also, casually labelling commercial and legal matters as criminal is unacceptable. You have repeatedly decried the successes of Indian industry & our entrepreneurs. Now, are you trying to incite our business leaders to join you in spreading distrust & toxicity?”

For decades, the Congress party had “smothered the spirit of the Indian entrepreneurs under the stifling ‘Licence-Quota Raj’ and “inflicted poverty” on crores of Indians”, she said.

On the other hand, the current government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accorded importance to Indian industry as a job creator and the primary driver of economic growth.

नेता प्रतिपक्ष होने के नाते @RahulGandhi, मेरा सुझाव है कि आप हर मुद्दे का राजनीतिकरण करने से बचें। साथ ही, व्यावसायिक और कानूनी मामलों को बिना सोचे-समझे आपराधिक करार देना अस्वीकार्य है।



आपने बार-बार भारतीय उद्योग जगत और हमारे उद्यमियों की सफलताओं की निंदा की है। अब क्या आप… https://t.co/AMebBvqMlv — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) October 28, 2026

“Our policies are designed to empower enterprises, support industry, and encourage investment. Supporting industry, empowering our farmers, and securing the future of our youth is a shared responsibility of political parties, leaders, governments, and institutions,” she wrote.

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The minister urged Gandhi to adopt a constructive approach rather than leveling baseless accusations to serve “narrow political interests”.

“India’s Constitution ensures justice for all its citizens, and our honorable courts have been entrusted with the duty to uphold it. History bears witness to how you, your party, and the Prime Ministers of your party have demeaned the judiciary in the most disgraceful manner. Therefore, Rahul ji, stop seeing conspiracies everywhere without reason,” she wrote.

‘Tata is being criminally destroyed’: What Rahul Gandhi wrote

Earlier today, Gandhi, in a post on X, alleged that the Tata Group is being “criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word”, asserting that “we will ensure justice for these crimes”.

Gandhi’s remarks come amid Tata Group’s bitter dispute over Tata Sons’ leadership. The conflict has already split trustees and spilled into the Tata Sons boardroom as well.

Earlier this week, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata challenged the resolution to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons, which was passed at the September 17 board meeting of the holding company of the country’s largest conglomerate.