Recently, the RBI raised repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% and changed its stance to ‘calibrated tightening’.

Liquid funds invest in paper that matures within 91 days, so their yields adjust quickly to such a move.

In this environment, they can prove to be outliers and may even perform better than bank fixed deposits (FDs).

Over the past year, liquid fund category has averaged a median return of 6.42%. Among 36 funds with a three-year record, the best one returned 6.52% and the worst 5.72%.

That is a gap of only 0.8 points, so the portfolio and the risk ratios in this category matter a lot while selecting.

Today, we look at one-year returns, standard deviation, Sharpe and Sortino ratios of all funds with at least three years of history. We left out newer funds because risk ratios on a short record are not comparable.

Here are three that stand out.

These are selected based on a combination of returns and risk-ratios.

#1 Franklin India Liquid Fund

Franklin India Liquid Fund is ranked #3 of 36 on one-year return (+6.49%) and #6 on the Sharpe ratio (1.99). It is also first on six-month return, at 3.21%.

About 81% of its portfolio is in A1+ rated paper, 3.8% in AAA and 0.5% in treasury bills. The remaining 14.7% is cash and call money, the highest cash level of the three.

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It has the shortest average maturity of the three (35 days) and the lowest portfolio yield (6.34%, against 6.58% for Union and 6.44% for Tata).

Pallab Roy managed the fund until 30 September and Chandni Gupta took over from 1 October, alongside Rohan Maru.

The Direct Super Institutional plan’s base expense ratio is 0.12% and assets are Rs 48.11 bn.

Metric Value Metric Value 1-year return +6.49% NAV (25 Oct) Rs 4,299.49 3-year CAGR 6.94% 6-month return 3.21% Sharpe ratio 1.99 Sortino ratio 1.25 Std deviation 0.23% Portfolio yield 6.34% Average maturity 35 days Expense ratio (Direct) 0.12%

#2 Union Liquid Fund

Second is Union Liquid fund.

Union Liquid Fund is ranked #14 on one-year return (+6.44%) but #5 on the Sharpe ratio (2.02). Its volatility (0.22%) is the lowest of the three and #6 lowest of 36.

About 91% of the portfolio is in A1+ rated paper, 15.2% in sovereign paper and 5.4% in AAA.

Its portfolio yield of 6.58% is the highest of the three and the direct plan is also the cheapest, at 0.06% to 0.07%. On today’s yield and cost, Union has the edge over the other two.

Its average maturity is about 58 days and assets stand at Rs 50.14 bn. Its managers are Devesh Thacker and Parijat Agrawal.

Metric Value Metric Value 1-year return +6.44% NAV (25 Oct) Rs 2,757.52 3-year CAGR 6.91% 6-month return 3.13% Sharpe ratio 2.02 Sortino ratio 1.23 Std deviation 0.22% Portfolio yield 6.58% Average maturity About 58 days Expense ratio (Direct) 0.06% to 0.07%

#3 Tata Liquid Fund

Last is Tata Liquid fund.

Tata Liquid Fund is ranked #15 on one-year return (+6.43%) and #11 on the Sharpe ratio (1.95).

It is the largest fund of the three in this list, managing about Rs 296.47 bn.

About 85% of its portfolio is in A1+ rated paper and 17% in sovereign paper.

On returns and Sharpe ratio, it is the weakest of the three, and its Direct plan is the most expensive at 0.19%. What it offers is size and a long record: the fund was launched in September 2004.

Average maturity is 53 days and the portfolio yield is 6.44%. The managers are Harsh Dave (since August 2024) and Dhawal Joshi (since June 2026).

Metric Value Metric Value 1-year return +6.43% NAV (25 Oct) Rs 4,512.47 3-year CAGR 6.91% 6-month return 3.12% Sharpe ratio 1.95 Sortino ratio 1.23 Std deviation 0.23% Portfolio yield 6.44% Average maturity 53 days Expense ratio (Direct) 0.19%

Conclusion

All the numbers we have discussed above are for direct growth plans.

Also, one year is short and the gaps between these three funds are small: Franklin’s 6.49% against Tata’s 6.43% is about Rs 57 on every Rs 1 lakh invested for a year.

Meanwhile, Franklin’s lead rests on a portfolio with the lowest current yield.

Overall, after the RBI’s rate hike, the current portfolio is a better guide than last year’s return.

Investors should evaluate each fund’s portfolio, costs, and risk factors before making any investing decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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