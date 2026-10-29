Apple’s big week in October has just passed and we have been treated to brand new Mac and iPad models for the rest of the year. Headlining the flurry of announcements this week is the M6 processor, which is designed around dedicated GPU Neural Accelerators to supercharge local AI compute. It is this chip that powers the majority of everything Apple announced, including the update MacBook Pro.

But Apple didn’t stop at just a processor upgrade for the MacBook Pro and iMac. In a long-awaited design update, Apple officially broke its touchscreen taboos by introducing its first touch-enabled PROLED XDR MacBook display on the MacBook Pro, while simultaneously bringing tandem OLED panels and under-display audio down to its portable iPad Mini lineup.

All these new gadgets are pricey but they pack a lot of performance inside. Hence, here is everything Apple announced during this landmark week, including core specifications, Indian pricing, and official launch dates.

1. MacBook Pro 14-Inch (M6)

The MacBook Pro 14-inch variant gets the new M6 chip for improved performance.

The highlight: The launch of the standard M6 chip features Neural Accelerators embedded directly into every GPU core, delivering up to 25% faster on-device AI performance and 30% faster graphics over its predecessor.

The gist: Retaining its aluminium chassis and 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR screen, the base MacBook Pro gains a 12-core CPU/GPU setup, up to 24 hours of battery life, upgraded Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and an optional nano-texture display upgrade.

Starting price in India: Rs 2,39,900 (16GB RAM / 1TB SSD)

Date of Availability: Available for pre-order now; in stores on November 6, 2026.

2. MacBook Pro PROLED XDR

The highlight: The first touchscreen Mac featuring a Tandem OLED display (PROLED XDR), 120Hz ProMotion (refresh rate), and Dynamic Island integration.

The gist: The inclusion of a touchscreen input on the MacBook Pro PROLED XDR makes this premium laptop more appealing to those who seek more versatility while working. A touch display makes it easy for editors and creators to use finger gestures on professional apps, just like on the iPad Pro models. Additionally, it also enhances the macOS 27 Golden Gate experience considerably. Configurable with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, it features ultra-thin bezels, higher peak brightness, and deep contrast ratios aimed squarely at pro creative workflows. The Dynamic Island adds additional functionality on the top of the display, just like the iPhone.

Starting price in India: Rs 3,49,900 (14-inch, M5 Pro, 24GB RAM / 1TB SSD)

Date of availability: Arrives in stores on November 9, 2026.

3. iPad mini OLED

iPad Mini OLED has been released at a starting price of Rs 82,990.

The highlight: A larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, an ultra-thin 5.4mm profile, and IP67 water/dust resistance driven by the 2nm A20 Pro chip from the iPhone.

The gist: By trimming its display bezels by 24 per cent, Apple managed to expand the screen on the iPad Mini OLED without enlarging the compact footprint. The new Mini brings a 60% faster CPU, a landscape-oriented 12MP Center Stage camera, Wi-Fi 7 via the N1 wireless chip, and an Acoustic Display audio system.

Starting price in India: Rs 82,900 (128GB Wi-Fi)

Date of availability: Available for pre-order now, in stores on November 6, 2026.

4. iMac 24-Inch (M6)

The highlight: Desktop performance boosted by the M6 chip, bringing dual 16-core Neural Engines and native Wi-Fi 7 to the all-in-one setup.

The gist: Available in seven vibrant colours (blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange, and silver), the new iMac retains its iconic ultra-thin design and 24-inch 4.5K Retina display. The M6 update includes up to a 12-core CPU/GPU, nano-texture display options on higher tiers, 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, and Bluetooth 6 support.

Starting price in India: Rs 1,74,900 (10-core CPU/GPU, 16GB RAM / 256GB SSD)

Date of availability: Available for pre-order now, in stores on November 6, 2026.