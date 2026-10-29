A PIL before the Bombay High Court has sought urgent drought relief and social security measures for landless agricultural labourers and marginal workers in Maharashtra [Swabhimani Mazdoor Sanghatan v. Union of India & Ors.]. It argues that existing government assistance leaves many vulnerable rural households without support, according to Bar and Bench.

The court has agreed to hear the petition on November 4 after the plea was mentioned for urgent listing by advocate Devyani Kulkarni before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh C Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

Filed by rural workers’ union Swabhimani Mazdoor Sanghatan, the petition highlights the impact of drought declarations across 305 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas. It names the Union government, the Maharashtra government and several government departments as respondents.

Existing drought relief package excluding landless farmers?

The petition argues that relief measures such as land revenue waivers and short-term crop loan restructuring are linked to land ownership records and formal banking credit. This, it says, prevents landless agricultural workers from accessing assistance despite facing losses in employment and income during droughts.

The plea challenges this approach under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, contending that relief policies unfairly distinguish between landowning farmers and other rural workers affected by the same crisis.

“The relief announced is farmer-centric and tied to land records, and arbitrarily excludes landless labourers, marginal farmers and migrant workers, who are the most vulnerable; this is unreasonable classification violating Article 14,” the plea states, reported Bar and Bench.

The union has also raised concerns about debt among rural households, alleging that existing relief measures do not adequately cover loans taken from microfinance institutions and informal lenders. According to the petition, this leaves families dependent on daily wages vulnerable to coercive recovery practices and debt bondage.

PIL seeks employment benefits, food and drinking water

The petition also points to alleged implementation gaps under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, known as the VB-G RAM G Act, and the Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Act, 1977.

It contends that technical and digital hurdles have prevented distressed workers from accessing guaranteed 125-day wage employment or receiving unemployment allowances within 15 days of demanding work.

The union has asked the court to direct the authorities to release statutory unemployment allowances and provide cash assistance linked to the notified minimum wages for unskilled workers. It has also sought free foodgrains and meals without restrictive documentation requirements, safe drinking water through tankers and animal fodder in drought-affected talukas.

Another key demand is a three-year drought mitigation plan with a fixed timeline, monitored by the court through monthly compliance reports.

Court refers to state relief measures

During the hearing, the bench referred to the relief and mitigation measures already announced by the Maharashtra government for farmers.

“The government is already taking steps. Perhaps you have not seen the relief measures that have been given,” Chief Justice Tripathi said.

Kulkarni argued that the existing measures largely benefit landowning farmers and leave agricultural labourers and other vulnerable sections of the rural workforce without comparable assistance.

“We have seen [the notifications]. An immediate relief package of ₹5000 has been given but agricultural workers and marginal farmers are left out of it,” Kulkarni submitted.

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The advocate also informed the bench that a related petition concerning the difficulties faced by sugarcane cutters was already scheduled for hearing on November 4.

The court directed that the present PIL be tagged with the connected matter and listed on the same date.