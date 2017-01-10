This is how the new Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 looks, India launch in 2017

Yamaha is developing the new R15 Version 3.0 and the company will launch the motorcycle in 2017. A complete spy image of the R15 Version 3.0 has now been revealed wherein it is evident that the new model borrows its design cues from its elder sibling, the Yamaha YZF-R1. Notable changes include an all-new front fairing with LED headlamp unit with an air intake in the centre. This design has been seen on the current generation Yamaha YZF-R3. At the rear, the new R15 gets a redesigned tail lamp and a new aluminium exhaust canister.

Also read about: Yamaha FZ250 teased, launch on 24th Jan

The Yamaha R15 Version R15 Version 3.0 is expected to get Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology, which should generate more power while delivering improved efficiency over the current generation, Yamaha YZF R15 Version 2.0. It will be powered by a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke single-cylinder engine that is expected to produce around 20 hp of power and 18 Nm of torque. Unlike the current generation on sale in India, the new motorcycle also gets the upside down front forks while the mono-shock setup at the rear remains same. In addition, the R15 will also get a fully digital instrument cluster with blue/black backlit illumination. All models of the Yamaha YZF R15 Version 3.0 are expected to be offered with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System).

Yamaha updated the YZF-R15 last in 2011, however, with new colour options (over the first generation R15), a fatter rear tyre and new LED tail lamp unit, the motorcycle did not garner much popularity in its segment. With the Yamaha R15 Version 3.0, slated for launch this year in the country, the company might gain better sales numbers. The new offering is expected to have a price tag of around Rs 1.25 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.