Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: A CNG that drives like a peppy petrol SUV

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG review: Check its price, performance, features, 270-litre boot space and key drawbacks, including CNG queues and no automatic option.

The sub-4-metre SUV segment has a new contender that aims to rewrite the rules of eco-friendly driving. I test drove the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG—the newly launched CNG variant of the popular XUV 3XO—across the unpredictable roads of Gurgaon. Priced competitively from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.27 lakh (ex-showroom), its top variants undercut the Tata Nexon CNG (Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 13.42 lakh), and overall, it sits neck-and-neck with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG (Rs 9.4 lakh to Rs 11.75 lakh).

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A day-long test drive made me realise why the XUV 3XO ZNG is a game-changer, and where it still faces practical roadblocks.

What impressed me

Peppy, petrol-like performance: Unlike traditional CNG vehicles that aren’t as peppy as petrol, the XUV 3XO ZNG delivers an identical 82 kW of power and 200 Nm of torque in both CNG and petrol modes. It accelerates from 0-60 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and touches 100 km/h in 12 seconds. On a go-kart track test, it felt eager around corners, and had good braking control.

Clever packaging: Mahindra has placed two CNG tanks side by side within the boot cavity, topped with a sturdy cardboard and carpet. This gives you a flat loading floor with 270 litres of boot space—enough for a family holiday. The spare tyre is tucked under the body; while slightly less accessible than an in-boot spare tyre, it is better than the puncture repair kits offered by some carmakers.

Feature-packed top trim: The top-end REVX A variant I tested is loaded, with twin 26.03-cm screens, sunroof, Dolby Atmos audio, and leatherette seats. All variants get six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and ISOFIX mounts.

What could be better

The CNG infrastructure: Driving through Gurgaon revealed a real-world hurdle: all CNG stations I saw had long queues stretching 10-20 cars, mostly taxis. Owning a CNG car may need meticulous planning—such as early morning fill-ups—to avoid massive wait times, or else switching to petrol mode that defeats the economic purpose of buying a CNG vehicle.

No automatic transmission: While the manual gearbox is smooth and responsive, I think Mahindra has missed an opportunity to truly disrupt the segment by omitting an AMT paired with CNG, which would have added immense convenience for urban driving. Because it’s priced so well overall, an AMT in the entry or mid variants would have cost under Rs 12 lakh – still good value.

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The verdict

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG doesn’t have the power lag usually associated with CNG cars, top variants are loaded with features, and has clever packaging. If you can navigate CNG refuelling queues, it stands out as a well-rounded sub-4-metre SUV package.