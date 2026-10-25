Car review: Tesla hits rural India, while Starlink waits

Experience the Tesla Model Y L Premium’s blend of futuristic AI tech, impressive 550 km range, and six-seater comfort, perfect for urban and highway driving in India despite some cabin and suspension challenges.

When I first test-drove the Tesla Model Y Premium, it felt like a futuristic smartphone on wheels — quick, hyper-minimalist, and powered by Grok AI. Returning behind the wheel of the long-wheelbase six-seater Model Y L Premium, I set off on a longer intercity trek from Gurgaon to Neemrana Fort Kesroli near Alwar.

The traffic test

In Gurgaon, thanks to its styling and Elon Musk’s charisma, most people pulled out phones to take photos. But with people, vehicles, and stray dogs coming dangerously close to the car, its proximity sensor alerts rang almost non-stop.

Once on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Model Y L Premium truly shined, with its explosive acceleration, planted high-speed stability, and sharp handling.

Cabin comfort

The cabin shows limitations under harsh Indian sun. Taking a work break at an expressway rest area, I sat in the middle-row captain seats. While comfortable with huge legroom and headroom, the lack of sunshades meant sunlight flooded the interior, forcing me to maximise laptop screen brightness. For mobile working or taking meetings, cars like the Toyota Innova Hycross remain far superior.

In the third row, I found legroom tight. While headroom was good, the sloping panoramic glass roof directly above my head meant significant glare.

Navigating rural India

As I left the expressway towards the Kesroli village, the Model Y L Premium’s low ground clearance and stiff suspension — brilliant on tarmac — struggled with potholes. Despite crawling over speed bumps, the underbody scraped a few, accompanied by loud thuds. Driving through villages kicking up dust, I realised this Tesla isn’t for every corner of India.

But superb value

Tesla India has nailed it when it comes to packaging and pricing. Starting at Rs 61.99 lakh, the Model Y L Premium offers genuine value as a six-seater car. Packaging is stellar: it easily takes six midsize suitcases while carrying four adults and two children, complemented by a segment-leading front trunk (frunk) large enough for a suitcase. At 100% charge, my test car showed over 550 km of real-world range, removing range anxiety.

While its cabin doesn’t have the opulence of a Mercedes-Benz, BMW, or Audi, it is tech-loaded. Integrated Grok AI handles voice commands for cabin settings, eliminating the need to fiddle with the touchscreen.

In the luxury EV bracket, competitors are the BMW iX1 LWD (Rs 54.7 lakh), which lacks a six-seat option, and the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric (Rs 56.5 lakh), which feels cramped inside. Mass-market three-row alternatives are the Mahindra XEV 9S (Rs 20.65-30.9 lakh), BYD eMax 7 (Rs 27.9-29.9 lakh), Kia Carens Clavis EV (Rs 18.5-25 lakh), and MG Hector Tomahawk EV (Rs 19.5-23.5 lakh). Yet for buyers wanting brand pull, 500-plus km range, and AI integration, Tesla’s latest offering hits a sweet spot for urban and highway driving.