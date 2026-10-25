Hyundai steps up mid-size SUV fight with Bayon

Hyundai Motor India is launching the Bayon to strengthen its mid-size SUV segment presence amid competition from Maruti Suzuki’s Victoris and others. The Bayon aims to expand Hyundai’s reach and boost sales.

Hyundai Motor India is set to launch the Bayon on Monday as it looks to regain ground in the mid-size SUV segment, where Maruti Suzuki has strengthened its position with the Victoris, while sales of Hyundai’s Creta have declined.

The Bayon is aimed at broadening Hyundai’s reach beyond the Creta and strengthening its mid-size SUV offering. The upcoming global model is expected to slot between the sub-four-metre Venue and the Creta, targeting buyers seeking a larger vehicle than the Venue without stretching to the Creta’s price point.

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The mid-size SUV segment accounted for 35% of Hyundai’s total sales in FY26. The company sold 201,921 vehicles in the segment out of total sales of 584,906 units, underlining its importance to Hyundai’s business.

Industry experts believe that although Hyundai’s product introduction has come late, it could help the company arrest the slide in its mid-size SUV sales in the second half of FY27. Hyundai has only one product, the Creta, in the segment, compared with three models from Maruti Suzuki — the Grand Vitara, Victoris and its MPV, the Ertiga.

According to model-wise data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Creta sales fell 9.7% year-on-year to 89,727 units in April-September FY27 from 99,345 units in the same period last year. Maruti Suzuki sold 72,012 units of the Victoris during the period, narrowing the gap with the Creta.

The Victoris has also helped Maruti Suzuki expand its presence in the segment. Combined sales of the Grand Vitara, Victoris and Ertiga rose 78.3% to 239,796 units in the first half of FY27 from 134,489 units a year earlier.

Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, light vehicle production forecasting at Mobility Global, said the Bayon could broaden Hyundai’s customer base despite some cannibalisation of existing models.

“The Bayon should bring incremental volumes for Hyundai by pulling in buyers who find the Venue too compact but aren’t ready to stretch to a Creta. Some cannibalisation of entry Creta variants is inevitable, given the expected price overlap and the shared 1.5-litre engine. On balance, though, it will widen Hyundai’s net,” said Vangaal.

The timing is critical as the segment is expected to remain a key growth driver for carmakers. Industry projections suggest average monthly volumes will rise 64% to 118,000 units by 2032 from 72,000 in 2026. The segment’s average monthly volumes grew at a compound annual growth rate of 25.6% between 2021 and 2026, rising from 23,000 units.

For Hyundai, competition in the mid-size SUV segment extends beyond Maruti Suzuki. Kia India’s Seltos sales nearly doubled to 67,667 units in the first half of FY27 from 33,955 units a year earlier, making it one of the segment’s strongest performers.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder sales rose 9.3% to 49,419 units, while Tata Motors’ Sierra, launched during the period, recorded sales of 39,468 units. Mahindra & Mahindra’s BE 6 sold 6,976 units during the period. Other rivals include Skoda Auto’s Kushaq, Volkswagen’s Taigun and JSW MG Motor’s Astor.