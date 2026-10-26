Swiggy’s Instamart will begin owning the inventory it sells from the December quarter, following rival Blinkit’s shift to an inventory-led model, as quick commerce platforms seek greater control over pricing, product assortment and supply chains to improve profitability. However, the expected margin gains may be insufficient to bridge the gap to breakeven.

The transition, which will take two to three quarters, could improve Instamart’s contribution margin by about 80 basis points, the company has said. The shift follows changes in Swiggy’s shareholding structure, with domestic ownership crossing 58% after shareholders approved a cap of 49.5% on foreign ownership in August. This allows the platform to move to an inventory-led model under foreign investment rules, which restrict foreign-owned e-commerce companies to the marketplace model.

Blinkit began its transition in the June quarter of 2025 and now sources 90-95% of its order value through owned inventory, a level parent Eternal describes as steady state. The platform reported adjusted Ebitda of Rs 184 crore in the September quarter, against a loss of Rs 156 crore a year earlier. Eternal has attributed the improvement to inventory ownership, supply-chain efficiencies and a better product mix, alongside operating leverage from scale.

For Instamart, inventory ownership could also improve margins through private labels, which typically earn higher returns than third-party brands. Its No!ce brand, which has more than 380 contract-manufactured products, features in one in eight baskets, compared with one in ten in August. Its Supreme Harvest brand accounts for 22-25% of staples sold on the platform. Private labels can earn margins of 15-25% in staples and 35-45% in fresh produce, giving Instamart greater scope to retain the full trading margin on these products.

However, the model brings additional working capital requirements and the risk of unsold, damaged or perishable stock. Blinkit reported inventory losses equivalent to 1.8% of net order value in the June quarter, with fruits and vegetables contributing the largest share. Eternal’s inventory nearly doubled to Rs 4,262 crore in September from Rs 2,181 crore in March, while cash fell by Rs 1,813 crore during the September quarter, partly due to festive stocking.

The transition will also inflate Instamart’s reported revenue because inventory-led businesses record the full value of goods sold, unlike marketplaces, which recognise only commissions. Analysts estimate Instamart’s September-quarter revenue of Rs 1,310 crore could rise four to five times without any corresponding increase in orders.

The more immediate challenge, however, remains profitability. Brokerages estimate the expected 80-basis-point margin improvement could add just Rs 4-5 per order, against the roughly Rs 30 per order Swiggy needs to break even. While ICICI Securities expects margin gains in the second half, Motilal Oswal has said Swiggy’s guidance for improvement in the December quarter does not include any material benefit from the transition.