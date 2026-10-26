Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged educational institutions to leverage the Centre’s Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) scheme to strengthen industry-linked research, foster innovation and expand employment opportunities, particularly for women.

Addressing the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College (SRC) in Tiruchirappalli, Sitharaman called on the institution to become an anchor for mobilising government funding and building partnerships with industry, research organisations and neighbouring educational institutions.

She said SRC should tap national initiatives, including the RDI scheme, to deepen its research capabilities and translate academic work into practical applications for industry and farmers.

The Rs 1 lakh crore RDI fund offers an opportunity to bridge the research-to-commercialisation gap by supporting private-sector participation in research and development, developing new technologies, and accelerating innovation. Educational institutions can play a catalytic role by collaborating with companies, helping develop prototypes, facilitating technology transfer and nurturing start-ups emerging from campus research.

The RDI Fund, launched in November 2025, is a six-year initiative providing long-term, low-interest soft loans to scale private-sector deep-tech, AI, space, and strategic research projects.

She identified potential collaboration opportunities with institutions and industries in the region.

Emphasising the link between research and employment, Sitharaman said SRC could also mentor nearby Industrial Training Institutes and align vocational training with the needs of Tiruchirappalli’s industrial ecosystem, including defence-sector units and micro, small and medium enterprises.

She stressed that such partnerships could equip young women and men with industry-relevant and AI-enabled skills, improving their employability and entrepreneurial prospects.

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Calling for greater ambition as India advances towards Viksit Bharat, Sitharaman said SRC should emerge as a centre of original research and global academic collaboration. She urged students to embrace lifelong learning and emerging technologies, underlining that women must increasingly become job creators, innovators and leaders of economic growth.

Separately, speaking to reporters, the minister said the Centre is committed to reducing the fiscal deficit, as evidenced by the annual budgets, stressing that the national debt will be limited to 50% of the GDP by 2030.

“We are committed to reducing the fiscal deficit, as evidenced by our annual budgets. We have openly stated our goal that by 2030, the national debt will be limited to 50% of the GDP. We are consistently putting in place measures to reduce the Union Government’s debt, and international organisations have acknowledged India’s disciplined approach to debt management,” Sitharaman said.