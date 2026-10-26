Industry leaders and staffing experts have urged the Karnataka government to focus on improving the employability of local youth and ensuring transparent recruitment rather than threatening action against IT companies over alleged bias against Kannadigas.

Their comments came after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday warned of appropriate action against firms found discriminating against local candidates, following a viral video in which a young woman alleged prejudice against Kannadigas during recruitment.

Mohandas Pai, former chief financial officer and board member at Infosys and chairman of venture capital fund Aarin Capital, called for improvements in higher education, particularly in Kalyan Karnataka, the northeastern region of the state. Responding to Shivakumar on X, Pai said the government should expand training programmes, improve soft skills and address gaps in the education system to help local youth compete for jobs.

Pai also flagged faculty shortages in government colleges, saying more than 60-70% of faculty were reportedly employed on a guest basis. He called for permanent faculty appointments and greater funding for university research, stating that these measures would help create a larger pool of highly skilled workers as artificial intelligence reshapes the job market. Karnataka’s gross enrolment ratio in higher education stood at 42% in 2023-24, indicating the proportion of people aged 18-23 enrolled in college.

Staffing firms, meanwhile, cautioned against interpreting differences in workforce representation as evidence of systematic discrimination. They said recruitment decisions at IT services companies and global technology firms were generally based on role requirements, competency assessments and business needs, and called for objective selection processes to minimise potential biases.

“Workforce representation can vary across companies, but this should not automatically be interpreted as preferential hiring,” Ganesh S Padmanabhan, vice-president of recruitment business at CIEL HR, said. He added that companies operated within equal-opportunity policies and applicable government norms, adding that any individual-level bias should be identified and corrected through established recruitment systems.

Without comparable data on applicants and selection rates, it would be inappropriate to conclude that any particular region faced a systematic disadvantage, Padmanabhan said. The comments underline the need for evidence-based scrutiny of recruitment practices rather than drawing conclusions from workforce composition alone.

Sarbojit Mallick, co-founder of talent acquisition platform Instahyre, said any gap in hiring could reflect differences in industry-ready skills, practical experience, access to campus recruitment and employer requirements. Bengaluru’s technology sector also recruited nationally, particularly for specialised roles, he said, adding that hiring was driven by the availability of talent suited to specific jobs.

Other industry representatives have similarly stressed the importance of skills and competitiveness. Uma Reddy, former President of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said companies needed to recruit people with the right skill sets to remain competitive. FKCCI president S Prasad highlighted the need to equip young people to compete in a global job market and support self-employment opportunities.