Tata Motors faces final hurdle in Iveco takeover

Tata Motors’ €3.9 billion acquisition of Iveco hinges on increased shareholder participation to secure full ownership and delisting, amid investor opposition and a final offer of €14.40 per share. The outcome by October 26 will shape the future of the combined commercial vehicle business.

Tata Motors’ €3.9-billion acquisition of Iveco faces a crucial test on Monday, with the company needing a sharp increase in shareholder participation to secure full ownership of the Italian commercial vehicle maker and pursue its planned delisting. With its €14.40-per-share offer declared final, the outcome will depend on whether Tata Motors can persuade enough investors to tender their shares before the offer closes on October 26.

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Acceptance stood at 35%, according to Girish Wagh, managing director and CEO of Tata Motors, while investors had tendered 31.19% of Iveco’s shares by October 19. The company expects participation to rise as the deadline approaches. However, opposition from investors who consider the offer inadequate has emerged as a key hurdle in its bid to take full control of Iveco.

Tata Motors needs acceptance from 80% of Iveco’s current shareholders to pursue full ownership and delisting. Petrus Advisers, which holds a 3.8% stake, has opposed the offer, arguing that it undervalues the company. Hedge funds Syquant Capital and Davidson Kempner have also yet to tender their shares. Together, the three investors hold around 20.4% of Iveco’s common shares, making their decisions important to the outcome.

Tata Motors raised its offer from €14.10 to €14.40 per share in October, describing the revised proposal as its best and final offer. Wagh has reiterated that the company will not increase the price further, despite the resistance. The investors’ position reflects a disagreement over Iveco’s valuation and the extent to which shareholders should benefit from the potential gains of combining the two commercial vehicle businesses.

The outcome will also determine the ownership structure under which Tata Motors begins integrating Iveco. If acceptance crosses 66.67% but falls short of 80%, the company could proceed with the shares tendered, subject to the offer terms, but Iveco would remain listed with minority shareholders. This could complicate the planned delisting and restructuring, even if Tata Motors obtains a controlling stake.

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The strategic rationale for the acquisition is substantial. The combined business is expected to generate annual revenue of around €21 billion and sell more than 590,000 vehicles. Excluding Iveco’s defence business, the deal would bring together Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle operations with Iveco’s truck and bus businesses across international markets, strengthening the company’s presence in Europe and other developed markets.

The combination could also create opportunities to share engineering, procurement and support capabilities, while improving purchasing leverage. Tata Motors has said consolidation would begin next quarter, with the initial priority being a seamless transition across businesses and markets. However, the scale of the potential gains will depend on how effectively the two operations are integrated.