Skoda eyes record 2026 growth on Kylaq momentum

Skoda Auto India aims for 8% volume growth in 2026 after a 107% sales surge in 2025, driven by the popular sub-4-metre Kylaq SUV and strategic pricing across models like Kushaq and Slavia.

Building on a historic baseline in 2025 — when sales surged 107% year-on-year to 72,665 units — Skoda Auto India is pacing towards its highest-ever volume growth in 2026, targeting at least an 8% increase over last year, driven by an aggressive product and pricing strategy.

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In an exclusive interaction, Skoda Auto India brand director Ashish Gupta said the sub-4-metre Kylaq SUV has crossed close to 75,000 sales since launch. Significantly, 40-45% of Kylaq buyers are first-time car buyers.

Addressing concerns regarding internal cannibalisation, Gupta dismissed claims that the Kylaq and the Kushaq midsize SUV are at cross-purposes. He noted that the Kylaq is priced from Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 13.09 lakh, and the Kushaq from 10.69 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh. Even the new Kylaq Sportline variant (Rs 12.35 lakh) has avoided eating into Kushaq’s volumes.

Also, in the Kushaq and Slavia, 1.0-litre engine contributes 60-65% of sales, while the 1.5-litre accounts for 30-35%. Meanwhile, automatic adoption stands at 70% for both the Kushaq and Slavia, and above 50% for the Kylaq. Gupta emphasised that offering a turbo engine paired with a six-speed torque converter is a deliberate strategy to provide a ‘real automatic’ in the entry segment.

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Bucking industry trends where midsize sedans are overshadowed by SUVs, Skoda maintains a rare near 50-50 balance between the Slavia and its SUV siblings. Gupta attributes this resilience to deep-rooted brand heritage and practical engineering adaptations like a 179-mm ground clearance in the Slavia. With production of outgoing variants concluded ahead of a model refresh in September, Skoda anticipates a 25-30% surge, targeting 1,400 to 1,500 monthly units for the Slavia during the festive season.