State Bank of India (SBI) has set up a cybersecurity centre of excellence (CyRIS) to strengthen its ability to anticipate emerging threats and stay ahead of the evolving cyber landscape.

This new initiative assumes significance in the backdrop of an incident the bank experienced a few days ago involving the loss of certain data.

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The centre will focus on emerging digital safety and capability areas, including threat intelligence, cyber defence, digital forensics, malware analysis, ethical hacking, fraud analytics, AI security and quantum-safe technologies, SBI said in a statement on Monday.

Sanjay Lohiya, secretary, Department of Financial Services, inaugurated the centre.

SBI chairman CS Setty said the centre, built around three complementary pillars — think, innovate and defend — will bring together efforts to strengthen cyber policy, develop talent and awareness, drive innovation and research, and enhance cyber defence and threat intelligence.

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The Centre will focus on emerging digital safety and capability areas including threat intelligence, cyber defence, digital forensics, malware analysis, ethical hacking, fraud analytics, AI security and quantum-safe technologies.

On October 16, 2026, the bank received communications from its threat intelligence service provider, the defence cyber agency, and CERT-In regarding an alert concerning the suspected exposure of the bank’s customer data on the dark web. During the preliminary analysis of approximately 375,000 records available on the dark web, 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information were identified, SBI had said in a stock exchange filing.