Jio Platform IPO Allotment, GMP LIVE Updates: The day lakhs of investors have been waiting for is finally here. The Jio Platforms IPO share allotment will be finalised today, October 26.
Backed by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, the Rs 30,213-crore issue was open from 21 to 23 October.
|Jio IPO detail
|Information
|IPO size
|Rs 30,213 crore
|IPO dates
|October 21–23, 2026
|Final subscription
|22.19 times
|GMP
|Rs 247 (around 22% premium)
|Allotment / Listing date
|October 26 / October 28, 2026
The IPO was subscribed 22.19 times, with total demand, including anchor investors, topping Rs 7.4 lakh crore. The public issue alone drew bids worth over Rs 4.9 lakh crore, excluding the anchor portion.
Small investors turned up in force too. Retail demand crossed Rs 25,867 crore, and nearly 1.39 crore applications poured in, an unprecedented response for a digital services company.
So who gets the shares, and how many? With demand this heavy, the suspense is real. Some will celebrate a lucky allotment, while others will wait for the next big opportunity.
Follow our live blog for the latest updates on Jio Platforms IPO allotment, status checks and listing-related developments.
Jio Platforms IPO Allotment LIVE: Check allotment status on NSE, BSE, refund details, GMP today, listing date, and price band
The grey market premium (GMP) for Jio Platforms’ IPO stands at Rs 247, suggesting an indicative listing price of Rs 1,366 per share. This implies a potential gain of 22.07%, based on the 12-share lot size and upper price band.
However, GMP is unofficial, and can fluctuate sharply and does not guarantee listing gains.
Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO) received tremendous response from investors, attracting bids worth over Rs 7 lakh crore.
The issue was subscribed 22.2 times, with investors bidding for 4.38 billion shares across the three days, driven by qualified institutional buyers (QIB).
The QIB portion was subscribed 70.6 times, with bids for 3.46 billion shares against just 49 million shares on offer. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 14 times, with bids for 510.4 million shares against 36.44 million shares on offer and the retail investor portion was subscribed 2.72 times.