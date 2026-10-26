Jio Platform IPO Allotment, GMP LIVE Updates: The day lakhs of investors have been waiting for is finally here. The Jio Platforms IPO share allotment will be finalised today, October 26.

Backed by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, the Rs 30,213-crore issue was open from 21 to 23 October.

Jio IPO detail Information IPO size Rs 30,213 crore IPO dates October 21–23, 2026 Final subscription 22.19 times GMP Rs 247 (around 22% premium) Allotment / Listing date October 26 / October 28, 2026

The IPO was subscribed 22.19 times, with total demand, including anchor investors, topping Rs 7.4 lakh crore. The public issue alone drew bids worth over Rs 4.9 lakh crore, excluding the anchor portion.

Small investors turned up in force too. Retail demand crossed Rs 25,867 crore, and nearly 1.39 crore applications poured in, an unprecedented response for a digital services company.

So who gets the shares, and how many? With demand this heavy, the suspense is real. Some will celebrate a lucky allotment, while others will wait for the next big opportunity.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates on Jio Platforms IPO allotment, status checks and listing-related developments.

Live Updates

Jio Platforms IPO Allotment LIVE: Check allotment status on NSE, BSE, refund details, GMP today, listing date, and price band