E100 fuel in India: Centre amends rules for flex-fuel cars running on 100% ethanol

The government has amended Central Motor Vehicles Rules to recognize E100 fuel for flex-fuel vehicles, enabling automakers to launch cars running on up to 100% ethanol and reducing crude oil dependence.

The government has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to formally recognise E100 fuel for flex-fuel vehicles, paving the way for automakers to introduce vehicles capable of running on fuel containing up to 100% ethanol.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), through a notification dated October 23, has incorporated E100 alongside E85 in several provisions governing vehicle emission standards and testing requirements. The amended rules specify that these fuels can be used only in vehicles designed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as flex-fuel vehicles.

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The notification follows a draft amendment issued in April, with the ministry saying it had considered objections and suggestions received from the public before finalising the rules. The changes came into force upon publication in the Official Gazette.

The move comes as the government seeks to expand the use of ethanol in the transport sector to reduce dependence on imported crude oil. It also provides a formal regulatory framework for vehicles designed to operate on higher ethanol blends, including E100.

E100 refers to fuel consisting almost entirely of ethanol, while E85 contains 85% ethanol. Flex-fuel vehicles are designed to operate on different ethanol-petrol blends, subject to their technical specifications and certification.

The revised rules do not permit conventional petrol vehicles or vehicles designed only for E20 fuel to switch to E100. Only vehicles specifically engineered and certified for higher ethanol blends can use the fuel.

This distinction is significant as the government has already expanded ethanol blending in petrol, with E20 containing 20% ethanol. Moving to E100 would require compatible engine technology and fuel systems, as well as appropriate vehicle certification.

Maruti Suzuki India unveiled a flex-fuel version of its Wagon R in June, designed to operate on ethanol-petrol blends ranging from E20 to E100. The vehicle was homologated for E85 under the regulatory framework then in force, according to the company. The latest amendment provides for E100 to be included in the relevant motor vehicle rules.

However, regulatory recognition alone does not guarantee widespread adoption. The rollout will depend on automakers introducing compatible vehicles and the development of fuel supply and distribution infrastructure.

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The government has previously outlined plans to expand E85 availability through dedicated fuel retail outlets. In June, the petroleum ministry said the proposed roadmap included an initial rollout of 50-100 flex-fuel-ready outlets across the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai-Pune-Nagpur corridors, followed by a wider expansion.

Greater use of ethanol could help reduce petrol consumption and crude oil imports, while creating demand for domestically produced biofuel. The extent of these benefits, however, will depend on the availability and cost of ethanol, consumer adoption and the pace at which manufacturers bring flex-fuel models to market.