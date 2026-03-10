Indian equities were trading with modest gains around midday on March 10, 2026, as easing crude oil prices and selective sectoral buying supported sentiment. The Nifty hovered near 24,200 while the Sensex was around 77,990. Several stocks across aviation, renewable energy, electronics manufacturing and consumer segments recorded notable moves.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Renewable energy stocks: Waaree Energies, NTPC Green Energy, Adani Green, Suzlon Energy

Renewable energy counters were trading in positive territory, broadly tracking the recovery in the wider market after crude oil prices declined sharply.

Waaree Energies share price was up about 1.46% by midday.

NTPC Green Energy share price gained around 0.8%.

Adani Green Energy share price was marginally higher by about 0.08%.

Suzlon Energy share price rose nearly 2.8%.

The gains followed a steep drop in global crude prices after signs of possible de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict. Brent crude had fallen sharply, easing pressure on energy-importing economies and improving sentiment toward renewable energy counters.

NTPC Green Energy also reported operational progress. The company declared commercial operation of the second part capacity of 91.6 MW from the 250 MW Solar PV project of Ayana Kadapa Renewable Power, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power. With this addition, the group’s installed capacity increased from 9,201.08 MW to about 9,292.68 MW.

Adani Green Energy had earlier operationalised a 185 MW wind power project at Khavda in Gujarat through its stepdown subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C Ltd, taking the company’s operational renewable generation capacity to about 17,472.2 MW.

Aviation stocks: InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Dreamfolks Services, GMR Airports

Aviation-related stocks witnessed strong buying interest after crude oil prices corrected sharply from recent highs.

InterGlobe Aviation share price was up about 3.8% by midday after rising as much as 5.59% earlier in the session.

Spicejet share price gained around 5.66%.

Dreamfolks Services share price rose roughly 2.6%.

GMR Airports share price also advanced about 2.6%.

Oil prices had surged above $100 per barrel earlier in the week amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz. However, prices retreated sharply after US President Donald Trump indicated that the conflict could de-escalate soon. Brent crude futures dropped significantly, easing concerns over aviation turbine fuel costs, which account for a substantial share of airline operating expenses.

Cupid

Cupid share price was up about 1.69% by midday on the day of its bonus share allotment.

The company had earlier approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1. Under the proposal, shareholders receive four fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 1 each for every one existing equity share held. The board fixed March 9 as the record date for the bonus issue, while March 10 was designated as the allotment date.

In total, the company plans to allot over 107.57 crore bonus equity shares. Management had stated that the bonus issue followed a review of the company’s capital structure and growth outlook, and was intended to improve affordability of the stock by reducing the per-share price.

Redington

Redington share price surged about 15.47% by midday after reports indicated that Apple has significantly increased iPhone production in India.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple assembled nearly 55 million iPhones in India in 2025, compared with roughly 36 million units a year earlier. The expansion means that about 25% of Apple’s global iPhone production is now taking place in India.

The move forms part of Apple’s broader manufacturing diversification strategy away from China. Government incentives under India’s production-linked incentive scheme have supported the company’s supply chain expansion in the country.

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies share price gained nearly 6% by midday after the company received government approval for manufacturing display modules in India.

The approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology relates to an investment proposal by HKC Overseas Ltd. Dixon Display Technologies Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, will sell a 26% stake to HKC Overseas as part of a joint venture.

The partnership aims to develop and manufacture advanced display modules including liquid crystal modules and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The facility will cater to sectors such as mobile phones, televisions, notebooks, automotive displays and industrial electronics.

The approval was granted under Press Note 3 regulations, which require government clearance for investments originating from countries that share a land border with India.