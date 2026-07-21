Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on Emcure Pharmaceuticals with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 2,260, looking at a potential upside of more than 27% from the current market price. The brokerage said that Emcure Pharma has built a diversified, chronic-focused domestic franchise anchored to women’s health leadership and expanded into cardiology, CNS, Antidiabetes, HIV and oncology.

Multi-engine growth trajectory

The brokerage note highlighted Emcure Pharma as a “multi-engine growth story,” estimating a robust 14% revenue growth, 20% EBITDA, and 28% PAT growth annually over FY26-28 on a compounded basis. This growth is expected to be driven by a differentiated product pipeline and an efficient commercial channel network.

Scaled and diversified international franchise

Emcure Pharma has built a significant global presence, particularly in Canada and Europe, which, together with other markets, contributed almost 56% of FY26 revenue. Canada has emerged as the company’s fastest-growing and most profitable international market, while the European segment has outperformed the market by nearly 500 basis points in revenue growth between FY23 and FY26.

Domestic leadership in chronic and women’s health

The company maintains a strong, diversified domestic franchise anchored by leadership in women’s health (ranking 2nd in gynaecology). It is actively expanding into other chronic areas, including cardiology, CNS, anti-diabetes, and oncology, supported by increased field-force coverage and brand-building efforts.

Strategic asset-light partnerships

Emcure Pharma leverages high-ROCE, asset-light partnerships with global innovators to strengthen its speciality portfolio. Key collaborations include Sanofi for cardiovascular treatments, Novo Nordisk for diabetes and obesity (specifically semaglutide), and Roche for nephrology and transplant portfolios.

Strong return ratios

The diversified earnings base with a 20% average RoE over FY26-28 led the brokerage to assign an industry-level PE multiple of 28x to Emcure Pharma. This valuation is supported by the company’s ability to sustain a healthy Return on Equity (RoE) of almost 20%, a metric achieved by only seven companies within Motilal Oswal’s 29-company healthcare coverage universe.

Emcure Pharma share price performance

The share price of Emcure Pharma has risen 9% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has given a return of 2.7% in the past one month and 20% in the last six months. Emcure Pharma’s share price has raised investors’ wealth by 35.5% over the previous 12 months.

Emcure Pharma’s Q4FY26

The company’s net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 243 crore in Q4FY26, rising 29% year-on-year from Rs 189 crore posted in Q4FY25. Its revenue surged 17% YoY to Rs 2,469.7 crore in the first quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 2,116.2 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

On the operating front, the company’s EBITDA increased 19% YoY to Rs 479.5 crore in Q4FY26, while margins improved marginally to 19.4% from 19% a year earlier.