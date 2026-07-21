The Trump administration is preparing another round of tariffs as US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said fresh trade measures could be announced soon.

Speaking to CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday, Greer signalled that President Donald Trump was ready to move ahead with new import duties after reports suggested another tariff announcement could come as early as this week. “We expect to see some action soon,” Greer said when asked about a Financial Times report that the White House was preparing fresh tariffs on dozens of countries.

His comments add to speculations that the Trump administration will launch another phase of its trade agenda after the temporary 10% global tariff imposed earlier this year expires later this week. The Financial Times earlier reported that the administration was preparing country-specific tariffs that could initially remain close to the existing 10% rate. The report also said Washington was exploring legal avenues that could allow even higher duties in the future.

Why is Trump administration planning new tariffs?

The White House wants to continue its trade strategy after facing legal challenges to earlier reciprocal tariffs imposed under emergency powers. The administration is now looking at other legal authorities that could support new import duties while reducing the risk of court challenges.

Officials have indicated that the new tariffs may vary from one country to another depending on trade negotiations and ongoing investigations into alleged unfair trade practices.

The administration says that tariffs remain an important tool to reduce trade deficits, encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen the US industrial base.

Greer defended that approach during the CNBC interview. While he did not provide details about the countries or products that could face new duties, he said that the administration would make further announcements in the coming days.

What Greer said about Canada tariffs and USMCA?

Greer also discussed the Trump administration’s trade relationship with Canada, saying the US wants changes that benefit American businesses while keeping negotiations open. He criticised Canada’s trade policies and said the United States has repeatedly asked Ottawa to remove retaliatory tariffs imposed in response to Trump’s earlier trade measures.

“Canada gives other countries better deals,” Greer told CNBC. He added that the administration’s approach toward Canada was designed to address specific trade concerns rather than impose broad restrictions. “Action is tailored,” he said.

Greer said the United States had spent the past year urging Canada to remove retaliatory measures. “We’ve been asking Canadians for a year to remove retaliation to Trump’s tariffs,” he said.

Despite the differences, Greer said trade discussions between the two countries remain active. “We have a good relationship with our Canadian counterparts,” he told CNBC. He added, “We’re going to keep talking to our Canadian counterparts.”

Greer also made it clear that negotiations have not broken down. “We have not cut off talks,” he said. He added that the administration’s objective is to secure agreements that strengthen the US economy. “We need to have outcomes that are good for US businesses,” he said.

Greer also discussed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), saying Trump wants to reduce the US trade deficit and encourage more manufacturing within North America. He added that the administration wants to increase automobile production in the United States and encourage manufacturers to use more American, Canadian and Mexican components in products made across North America, reported CNBC.

Greer also sought to reassure businesses that trade between the United States and Canada would continue despite the disputes. “We’re always going to trade,” he said.