The markets are flat in afternoon trade. The Nifty 50 is trading above 25,900 while the BSE Sensex is near the 84,260 mark. The indices were steady, butthere were big moves across Individual names. Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra‘s share price rose around 2.6%. The company’s Q3 results fiscal third-quarter consolidated net profit rose 47% year-on-year to Rs 4,675 crore, while revenue from operations increased 26% to Rs 52,100 crore, according to its stock exchange filing. Excluding the impact of changes in labour code regulations during the quarter, consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew 54% on-year, the company said. Consolidated PAT margin improved to 9% in Q3 FY26, compared with 7.7% a year earlier.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors share price jumped as much as 6.8% after the company reported December-quarter earnings, marking its best single-day gain in over five years and pushing the stock to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 7,792.50.

The Royal Enfield maker reported a 21% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,421 crore, compared to Rs 1,170 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 23% to Rs 6,114 crore. Operating performance was stronger than the topline alone would suggest, with EBITDA climbing 30% to Rs 1,557 crore, and margin improving 130 basis points to 25.46%.

The board also approved a significant capacity expansion. Current annual capacity of 14.6 lakh motorcycles will be ramped up to 20 lakh units, in phases beginning Q1 FY27 and completing by FY28. The brownfield expansion at Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, will involve an investment of Rs 958 crore. Management made it clear that the move is about meeting demand, not building idle capacity.

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price advanced nearly 6% after the company posted strong Q3 results, with the stock rising as much as 5.83% intraday.

The healthcare major reported a 34.91% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 502.3 crore, up from Rs 372.3 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 17.19% to Rs 6,477.4 crore. Growth came across hospital services, pharmacy and diagnostics. The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, with February 16 fixed as the record date.

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries share price gained as much as 4.81% following its December-quarter results, and was trading over 3.5% higher by late morning.

While detailed quarterly figures were not all rehashed in trading commentary, the market response signalled comfort with earnings momentum. The stock has risen about 3% in the last week and more than 1% over the month. It remains below its 52-week high of Rs 6,336 but comfortably above its yearly low of Rs 4,506.

Ashiana Housing

Ashiana Housing share price surged as much as 16.3% after reporting Q3FY26 results, before holding gains of around 12.8% by midday.

The company reported a 420% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.65 crore, compared to Rs 10.89 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations climbed 167% to Rs 373.35 crore, from Rs 139.93 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant Foodworks share price rose as much as 3.7% after the company reported Q3FY26 earnings, though gains moderated to around 2% later in the morning.

Net profit increased 68.6% year-on-year to Rs 729 crore, compared to Rs 496 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 13.3% to Rs 24,372 crore, while EBITDA improved 20% to Rs 4,823 crore. The company had declined over 15% in the past year even as the Nifty gained.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma share price fell as much as 8% after its December-quarter results, hitting an over three-month low of Rs 1,110.55 before trading around 7% lower.

Revenue grew 8.4% year-on-year to Rs 8,646 crore, reflecting softness in the US market, which accounts for 43% of revenue and grew just 2% to Rs 3,739 crore. Europe formulations performed better, rising 27.4% to Rs 2,703 crore, while growth markets remained flat at Rs 865 crore.

Samvardhana Motherson International

Samvardhana Motherson International share price climbed as much as 6% after announcing Q3FY26 results, before trading about 3.4% higher by afternoon.

Net profit increased 21% to Rs 1,061 crore, from Rs 879 crore a year earlier. Lower finance costs and stronger contributions from joint ventures supported profitability. Around 43.5 million shares changed hands on the NSE, suggesting the move had conviction. The stock has already gained 43% over the past year.

HEG

HEG share price declined about 4.6% despite reporting strong quarterly numbers. The graphite electrode maker posted a net profit of Rs 207 crore, nearly 2.5 times higher than Rs 83.4 crore a year earlier. Revenue increased 37.2% to Rs 656.3 crore.

Strong year-on-year growth does not always prevent profit booking if expectations were elevated or if margins are perceived to have peaked. The numbers were robust. The reaction was not.