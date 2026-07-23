Building a strong stock portfolio takes careful planning, discipline, and a long-term approach. Investors should begin by defining their financial goals and choosing an investment strategy that suits their risk appetite and objectives.

Keeping track of market developments and learning from seasoned investors can also improve decision-making. One investor who is widely followed for his stock-picking ability is Ashish Kacholia. In this article, we take a closer look at a company that has recently found a place in his portfolio. Before that, let’s tell you a little about Ashish Kacholia.

Who is Ashish Kacholia?

Known for his ability to uncover lesser-known small and mid-cap companies with high growth potential, Ashish Kacholia has earned the title of ‘Big Whale’ among market watchers.

Starting out in the 1990s, he steadily built a reputation for backing emerging companies that later turned into multibaggers.

Today, his portfolio is closely followed by both seasoned investors and retail traders eager to find the next breakout story.

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Which Stock Did Ashish Kacholia Buy and Why?

Ashish Kacholia has picked a stake in Asian Energy Services.

He has purchased 5,74,000 shares with an aggregate value of Rs 203 million (m).

He held no stake in the company in the prior two quarters. While the reasons for his hike remain unclear, here is a point that can explain the decision.

#1 Strong Financial Performance

The company reported strong results for Q4FY26.

Asian Energy Services delivered a strong performance in the fourth quarter of FY26, driven by robust execution across its oilfield services business. Revenue rose 57% year-on-year to Rs3,382 m, while EBITDA increased 47% to Rs 490 m. Net profit climbed 45% to Rs 326 m, reflecting healthy operational efficiency despite ongoing expansion.

This may be one of the reasons Ashish Kacholia took a stake in the stock.

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What Next?

The company primarily works with upstream exploration and production (E&P) companies, helping them discover, evaluate, develop and produce hydrocarbons.

Policy tailwinds in India, evident in the form of HELP, OALP, DSF bid rounds, as well as the recently announced royalty rationalisations are unlocking oil and exploration at a pace unseen before. The company has already submitted bid for 3 contracts under the discovered small field round 4, and the management expects this pipeline to translate into multiyear revenue visibility.

For Asian, the increasing industry shift towards integrated field development continues to create a significant long-term opportunity. The success of the integrated field development models demonstrated in projects, such as with Vedanta, is expected to accelerate the adoption of integrated field development contracts across C&P players.

According to the management, Asian Energy is primed to take up opportunities for these large integrated multi-year contracts because its post-merger organisation, along with Kuiper, will make it the only listed energy services company in India that will be capable of self-delivering across the value chain.

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How Shares of Asian Energy have Performed?

In the past five days, the Asian Energy stock has fallen from Rs 378 to Rs 351.

The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 392.40 on 9 June 2026 and its 52-week low of Rs 230.35 on 27 Jan 2026.

Asian Energy Share Price Performance 1-Month

Date source: NSE

About Asian Energy

Asian Energy Services is an integrated oilfield services company that supports oil and gas exploration and production. It provides seismic data acquisition, processing and interpretation, reservoir studies, production enhancement and project management services to upstream energy companies.

The company also offers mining support, geotechnical investigations, engineering surveys and environmental consulting. Its major clients include ONGC, Oil India and Vedanta.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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