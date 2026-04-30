The global markets are trading in the red amid the US blockades on Iranian ports, which led to a jump in crude oil prices. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a lower start, down 135 points or 0.56% to trade at 24,121.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 182 points or 0.76% higher at 24,177, while the BSE Sensex rose 609 points or 0.79% to close at 77,496.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 30, 2026

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Thursday morning opened on a lower note, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street and surging crude prices. Japanese markets declined as trading resumed after a holiday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.91%, while the Topix fell 1.48%. South Korea’s Kospi was 0.36% higher while the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.25%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures last traded at 25,729, compared with the index’s Wednesday close of 26,111.84.

US markets

The US markets closed Tuesday’s trade on a lower note, as oil prices continued to rally amid US President Donald Trump stated that the US will maintain its naval blockade on Iran until a nuclear agreement is reached. Also, the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 280.12 points, or 0.57%, to close at 48,861.81 and notch a fifth straight losing day. The S&P 500 inched down 0.04% to close at 7,135.95, while the Nasdaq Composite crept up 0.04% to 24,673.24.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures advanced 0.28% to trade at $107.18 per barrel. Brent crude futures rallied to near $120/bbl levels this morning. On COMEX, crude prices increased 0.16% to trade at $107.05 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,49,290 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 0.46% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,49,030 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,11,967.5. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,577.90 an ounce, rising 0.36%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 0.07% at Rs 2.37 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices rose 0.72% on Thursday to trade at $72.08 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 2,185.95 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,869.68 crore on April 29, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was down 0.09% at 98.87. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.31% to close at 94.85 to the dollar on April 29.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The Restaurant sector’s stocks rose the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 4.82% in market capitalisation. Further, Tobacco stocks were followed by the Shipbuilding sector stocks, which were further followed by the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) stocks. However, the Transport sector stocks fell the most, rising 2.24%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Ambani Group’s market cap rose the most in Wednesday’s session, rising 2.42%. It was followed by the Vedanta Group. In the list of Vedanta Group stocks, Vedanta’s share surged 4.6%. Apart from that, Essar Group’s market capitalisation fell the most, falling 2.9%.